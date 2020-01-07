Distance selling EU VAT thresholds

To help reduce the administrative burden on companies, and to encourage them to start trading across Europe, there are national VAT registration thresholds set by each country. If a foreign company is selling below these thresholds, it does not need to VAT register. Once over these limits within the same calendar year, it must apply for a number, see our EU VAT Registration briefing. On 1 July 2021 EU ecommerce VAT package will withdraw the distance selling thresholds.



