Fulfilment by Amazon – EU VAT

For online retailers of goods to consumers, the Fulfilment by Amazon (‘FBA’) service offers a quick and easy way to expand their market potential to the 27 member states of the European Union and beyond. But selling across EU borders brings the responsibility to charge and remit Value Added Tax (‘VAT’) to each individual country.
To help understand the potential obligations and how to satisfy them, this section of Avalara VATlive provides some useful background on the EU rules for FBA. You can also contact us for FREE guidance on the rules, and our VAT experts can help you.

Key issues to consider on EU VAT

  • Are your customers based abroad?
  • Are you selling over the distance selling threshold?
  • Are you also using a foreign Amazon warehouse for holding stock?
  • Are you based inside or outside the European Union?

 

Where should I be VAT registered?

