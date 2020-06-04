You may need to obtain a foreign EU VAT number as a Fulfilment by Amazon (‘FBA’) seller because you have exceeded the VAT distance selling registration threshold, or because you are storing goods at one of Amazon’s foreign warehouses.



There is currently no such concept as a single, EU-wide VAT number for sellers of goods to consumers. There is an early-stage experiment with this for sales of electronic services to consumers since the start of 2015. This may be spread to goods at some point in the future.