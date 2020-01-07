Spanish EC Sales Lists (ESL)

Where goods are sold (dispatched) by a Spanish VAT registered business, an EC Sales list (ESL) may be required. These listings enable the Spanish and other EU tax authorities to compare the declared VAT transactions to ensure consistency and full declarations to any tax due. Since 2010’s EU VAT Package, companies must also produce ESLs for services.

The ESL contains details of names and VAT numbers of the recipients, total value of the sales to the customers in the period and transaction codes.