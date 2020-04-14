Like all EU member countries, Greece follows the European VAT Directive (Law). This sets the rules for Greek VAT registrations, compliance, rates, returns, Intrastat and related filings.

Greece introduced its Value Added Tax regime in 1987. In Greece it is known as Foros prostithemenis aksias (FPA).

The Greek VAT rules are laid down in the 2000 VAT Law. It is administered by the Ministry of Finance, which issues detailed Decisions, Circulars and Leaflets on day-to-day compliance issues. Foreign resident companies are obliged to follow these rulings.

The obligations to register for Greek VAT are similar to the rest of Europe, and are based on the EU VAT Directive. Greece is permitted to vary these in accordance with derogations. The most common examples of scenarios for VAT registration are:

Importing goods for the first time into Europe via Greece

Intra-community sales (dispatches) or purchases (acquisitions) of goods from other European Union states

Buying and selling goods within the Greek territory

Maintaining a consignment stock in Greece which is used to hold goods prior to resale locally.

Sales in Greece over the internet to non-VAT registered customers. This is subject to a Greek annual sales threshold.

Holding events, conferences and exhibitions where admission is charged on the door.

If a company is otherwise a non-VAT trader, but is receiving services in Greece under the reverse charge rule.

The self supply of goods.

The supply of services by foreign companies does not trigger the requirement for a VAT registration. This follows the 2010 VAT Package reform.

Note that providers of electronic, broadcast or telecoms services to consumers in Greece only have to VAT register in one EU country under the MOSS scheme to file a single return covering all 27 member states.

If you do need to VAT register, read our Greek VAT registration briefing to understand the requirements, including any VAT registration thresholds that may apply.

There may be further exemptions from the requirement to VAT register in Greece that you should consider. Please read our Greek VAT Reverse Charge briefing.