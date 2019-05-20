Greek VAT rates and VAT compliance

Whilst the European Union sets the general tax rules, Greece still sets the VAT rates. An exception is the minimum standard VAT rate, which must be above 15%. There are also rules on which goods may be within the reduced VAT rate brackets. It is important that companies use the correct rates since they are liable for any shortfall.

Greece has temporarily cut VAT to help support businesses and consumers during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Following obtaining a Greek VAT registration, non-resident companies must apply the rules on VAT accounting, invoices, rates and other procedures. This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Greece determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.