Greek EC Sales Lists (ESL) and EC Purchase Lists (EPL)

If a Greek VAT registered business, resident or non-resident, is selling goods or services to other VAT registered companies in Europe, then an EC Sales List (ESL) return may be required.  These may also be known as recapitulative statements.  In Greece, businesses must also submit EC Purchase Lists (EPL) to the tax authorities.

This is in addition to the regular Greek VAT return or Greek Intrastat.

When do Greek ESL and EPL reports have to be completed?

If a Greek VAT registered business completes an intra-community supply or purchase, to or from another EU VAT registered business of goods or services across the Greek border, then this may have to be reported in the ESL or EPL.  There is no reporting threshold.

When should Greek ESLs and EPLs be filed?

ESLs and EPLs are filed in Greece on a monthly basis for goods and services. The filing date is the 26th of the month following the reporting period end.
Greek ESL and EPL filings are made online. There may small fines for late or incorrect filings.

