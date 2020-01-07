Greek VAT registration
What are the Greek VAT registration thresholds?
There is no VAT registration threshold for foreign businesses trading in Greece that are VAT/GST/Tax registered in their home state.
The VAT registration threshold (distance selling) for EU VAT registered companies selling goods over the internet to consumers in Greece, is €35,000 per annum.
What information is required to get a Greek VAT number and registration
For EU registered businesses the Greek tax authorities will require the appropriate forms to be completed, and submitted by e-mail to the relevant local tax office. Further documentation may be required. Non-EU businesses must appoint a fiscal representative in order to register for Greek VAT.
What is the format of a Greek VAT number?
Once the registration has been approved, which can take as little as one working week, a unique Greek VAT number is allocated to the company. Each EU member states has a fixed format for its VAT numbers. In Greece, the number includes the prefix EL followed by 9 digits.
Greek Number Format
|Country Code
|EL
|Format
|123456789
|Characters
|9 characters
|Notes
What next?
A business is free to commence trading, and charging Greek VAT once it has been allocated a VAT number. It must comply with the Greek VAT compliance rules, and file regular returns (see Greek VAT Returns briefing).
Need help with your Greek VAT compliance?
Researching Greek VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Menu
- Greece
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Romania
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom