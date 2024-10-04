Greece is likely to introduce live invoice reporting and e-invoices in January 2020. This will include daily reporting of B2B and B2C invoices through the tax authority’s TAXISnet portal.
E-invoices for B2G transactions have already been mandated for mid-2019. In other states, this is the pre-cursor to full live reporting and e-invoices to B2B and B2C submissions.
Much of the legislation and guidance is yet to be produced. But key elements so far include:
