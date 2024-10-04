Get started
Get started

Greece VAT Live Reporting

Greece is likely to introduce live invoice reporting and e-invoices in January 2020. This will include daily reporting of B2B and B2C invoices through the tax authority’s TAXISnet portal.

E-invoices for B2G transactions have already been mandated for mid-2019. In other states, this is the pre-cursor to full live reporting and e-invoices to B2B and B2C submissions.

Real-time VAT invoice reporting

Much of the legislation and guidance is yet to be produced. But key elements so far include:

  • Daily invoice reporting by vendors to TAXISnet clearing portal
  • B2B e-invoices to be produced in accordance with the EU e-invoice directive
  • In-house e-invoice compilation requires compliance with the directive rules on integrity of data and digital signatures
  • Vendors may alternatively use third-party e-invoice outsourcing companies
  • Invoices may be reviewed, completed and retrieved by customers of the vendors
  • B2C transaction reporting through approved electronic cash registers (point-of-sale)
Click for free Greek VAT info

Other resources

Avalara Tax Changes 2024

This guide covers the essential steps ecommerce sellers need to take now that the UK has left the EU Customs Union and VAT regime to keep their cross-border sales going, avoid extra tax costs and frustrated customers.

International tax and compliance solutions

Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.

Avalara Cross-Border

Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
More resources

Connect with Avalara for the content you need to do tax compliance right