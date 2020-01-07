Greek VAT invoice requirements

Greek VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform with the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements .

Greek VAT invoices for goods must be issued at the latest one month after the taxable supply or dispatch of goods. For intra-community supply of goods invoices must be issued by the fifteenth day of the month following the taxable supply or dispatch of goods. For services the invoice must be issued at the time of the supply of the service or in the case of a continuous service when part of the service fee becomes due. In any case, an invoice must be issued in the same fiscal year as the delivery of the service or goods took place.

Invoices must be stored for six years. Greece, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.