Greek E-Invoicing Guide

Business‑to‑government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Greece for public procurement contracts above €2,500. Businesses must send e‑invoices in Peppol BIS Billing 3.0 CIUS format via certified e‑invoicing providers or the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) timologio platform . Invoices are routed through Greece’s National Interoperability Centre (KE.D) — a central IT system for exchanging electronic data and services between businesses and the public sector via the Peppol network.

Business‑to‑business e-invoicing will soon become mandatory in Greece. Greek Parliament passed legislation in July 2025 empowering IAPR to define formats, systems, and providers. When B2B e-invoicing is adopted in Greece, e‑invoices must be submitted to the myDATA platform , assigned unique identifiers, then forwarded to recipients.

Business-to-consumer (B2C) e-invoicing is not mandatory in Greece. However, retail transactions must be reported in real‑time to the myDATA platform.

Submitting data via the myDATA platform is mandatory for all taxable entities in Greece for both B2B and B2C transactions. Businesses are required to submit sales and purchase invoices, accounting entries, and retail fiscal data.

Businesses that fail to transmit, or submit late, required data to the myDATA platform face a standard penalty of 10% of net value per missing document, capped at €250 per day and up to €100,000 per fiscal year. Repeat violations can lead to doubling or even quadrupling of fines, up to €100,000 per year.

There are no explicit financial penalties for noncompliance with Greece’s B2G e-invoicing mandate. However, noncompliance can result in rejected or delayed invoice processing and payment by public authorities.