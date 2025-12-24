Greek Intrastat

If resident or non-resident companies move goods across the Greek national border to or from other EU countries, there may be a requirement to complete monthly Intrastat returns.

Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Greece, ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Greece, ‘arrivals’. Intrastat filing requirements do not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).