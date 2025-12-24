E-invoicing in Greece

Businesses that fail to transmit, or submit late, required data to the myDATA platform face a standard penalty of 10% of net value per missing document, capped at €250 per day and up to €100,000 per fiscal year. Repeat violations can lead to doubling or even quadrupling of fines, up to €100,000 per year.

There are no explicit financial penalties for noncompliance with Greece’s B2G e-invoicing mandate. However, noncompliance can result in rejected or delayed invoice processing and payment by public authorities.