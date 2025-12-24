Greece introduced value added tax (VAT), known locally as Foros Prostithemenis Aksias (FPA), in January 1987, replacing earlier turnover and indirect taxes. The Greek VAT system follows the European Union (EU) VAT Directive. VAT administration in Greece is handled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, as well as the broader Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR).

Greece imposes no VAT registration threshold for resident or non-resident businesses, meaning registration is required from the first taxable activity regardless of turnover volume. If a foreign business lacks EU establishment, a fiscal representative in Greece may be required.