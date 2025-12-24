Greek VAT returns

Late submission incurs a flat fine of around €100, regardless of transaction volume.
Inaccurate or late returns may trigger fines ranging from €100 to €500, plus additional charges depending on the VAT amount at stake.
Late payment interest accrues at approximately 0.73% per month on the overdue VAT.
Failure to register results in penalties from 1.5% to 3.5% of VAT due per month, capped between 100% and 200% of the VAT amount.
Corrective returns must replace the original in full and are subject to penalties and interest if late.