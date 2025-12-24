Greek VAT returns

Once registered for VAT (ΦΠΑ) in Greece, businesses must submit regular VAT returns and settle any VAT due. The filing frequency depends on the type of accounting records kept and the entity’s status:

Quarterly returns are required for those using single-entry (simplified) accounting, which includes most foreign VAT-registered businesses.

Monthly returns are required for businesses maintaining double-entry accounting, newly established businesses, or those registered via a fiscal representative.



Mandatory monthly filing applies during the first two years of VAT liability, even if using single-entry accounting.

There is no annual VAT summary return required in Greece.