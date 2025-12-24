Get started
VAT

Greek VAT returns

Filing frequency and return types

Once registered for VAT (ΦΠΑ) in Greece, businesses must submit regular VAT returns and settle any VAT due. The filing frequency depends on the type of accounting records kept and the entity’s status:


  • Quarterly returns are required for those using single-entry (simplified) accounting, which includes most foreign VAT-registered businesses.

  • Monthly returns are required for businesses maintaining double-entry accounting, newly established businesses, or those registered via a fiscal representative.


Mandatory monthly filing applies during the first two years of VAT liability, even if using single-entry accounting.


There is no annual VAT summary return required in Greece.

Filing deadlines

All VAT returns must be filed and paid by the last working day of the month following the period end.


Some sources additionally specify deadlines such as the 26th for monthly returns and 30 days for quarterly returns, though general rule is “last business day.”


VAT payments are made electronically. If the declared VAT due exceeds €100, the amount may be split into two equal installments: the first with the return, the second by the last working day of the following month.

Penalties and corrections

Late submission incurs a flat fine of around €100, regardless of transaction volume.


Inaccurate or late returns may trigger fines ranging from €100 to €500, plus additional charges depending on the VAT amount at stake.


Late payment interest accrues at approximately 0.73% per month on the overdue VAT.


Failure to register results in penalties from 1.5% to 3.5% of VAT due per month, capped between 100% and 200% of the VAT amount.


Corrective returns must replace the original in full and are subject to penalties and interest if late.
