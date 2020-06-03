VAT Reporting allows companies to file their VAT Returns and other indirect tax compliance reports in over 60 countries, including all the EU member states.



It is automatically populated on a daily basis with sales and purchase transaction data directly from your accounting/ERP system. Powerful data checking and validation identifies possible errors and anomalies that can usually be fixed within the taxation period rather than requiring adjustments to the returns.

VAT returns are submitted electronically to meet compliance with individual countries’ specific filing formats. Returns can also be displayed and saved in PDF format in the relevant local language or translated to English.

