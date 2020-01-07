Fiscal representative in France

France requires businesses not established within the European Union to appoint a fiscal representative for their Value Added Tax registration and reporting. These are directly and severally liable for the taxpayer’s VAT liabilities.

However, if a business is based in one of the countries with which France has concluded a tax mutual assistance agreement, then this is not required. These businesses may register with a direct registration.

This list of countries currently includes Australia; India; Iceland; Japan; Mexico; New Zealand; Norway; South Korea; and South Africa. It excludes the U.S.A., Canada, Switzerland and China.

Limited fiscal representatives may also be used for importers with onward intra-community supplies. This is a simpler form for fiscal representation.

For the purposes of VAT reclaims by non-EU businesses, under the 13th VAT Directive, businesses must also appoint a fiscal representative