Overview and table of U.S. tariffs by country
Stay up to date with newly announced U.S. tariffs by country, affected goods, and current enforcement status.
What are tariffs and why do they matter now?
A tariff is a tax on imported goods. Many countries impose tariffs that can affect everything from the cost of doing business to the price consumers pay.
Tariffs are often used to protect domestic industries, correct trade imbalances, or respond to political or economic pressures. Tariffs can vary by product type, country of origin, and current trade agreements. And like many aspects of trade compliance, they can change quickly.
Since February 1, 2025, the U.S. has introduced a wave of tariffs affecting dozens of countries. Some took effect immediately, while others were temporarily paused to allow for negotiations. The result? A shifting trade landscape that businesses must monitor closely.
Overview of U.S. tariff measures and tariff table – 2025
The table below is a quick reference guide for businesses that tracks tariffs by country. It lists tariffs announced, implemented, or paused since February 1, 2025, along with their status. The chart doesn’t include preexisting tariffs or tariffs on specific products like automobiles or steel. Please note that some products may be exempt or subject to a different tariff rate.
|Country
|Reciprocal tariff rate announced April 2, 2025
|Status of reciprocal tariff
|Current tariff rate
|Australia
|10%
|Active as of April 5, 2025
|10%
|Bangladesh
|37%
|Lowered to 20%
|20%
|Cambodia
|49%
|Lowered to 19%
|19%
|Canada
|25% for most goods; 10% for energy and potash; 0% for USMCA-compliant goods
|25% tariff increased to 35% on August 1, 2025
|35% (Read our blog for updates and details on Canada tariffs)
|China
|34%, increased to 84% then 125%, then decreased to 10%
|In effect; set to increase to 30% on November 10, 2025
|30%+ (Read our blog for updates and details on China tariffs)
|European Union
|20%
|Lowered to 15%
|15%
|India
|26%
|Lowered to 25%; increased to 50% on August 27, 2025
|50%
|Indonesia
|32%
|Lowered to 19%
|19%
|Israel
|17%
|Lowered to 15%
|15%
|Japan
|24%
|Lowered to 15%
|15%
|Mexico
|25% for most goods; 10% for energy and potash; 0% for USMCA-compliant goods
|Set to increase to 30% in October 2025
|25%
|Pakistan
|29%
|Lowered to 19%
|19%
|South Korea
|25%
|Lowered to 15%
|15%
|Switzerland
|31%
|Increased to 39%
|39%
|Taiwan
|32%
|Lowered to 20%
|20%
|Thailand
|36%
|Lowered to 19%
|19%
|United Kingdom
|10%
|Active as of April 5, 2025
|10%
|Vietnam
|46%
|Lowered to 20%
|20%