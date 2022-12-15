Stay up to date with newly announced U.S. tariffs by country, affected goods, and current enforcement status.

What are tariffs and why do they matter now?

A tariff is a tax on imported goods. Many countries impose tariffs that can affect everything from the cost of doing business to the price consumers pay.

Tariffs are often used to protect domestic industries, correct trade imbalances, or respond to political or economic pressures. Tariffs can vary by product type, country of origin, and current trade agreements. And like many aspects of trade compliance, they can change quickly.

Since February 1, 2025, the U.S. has introduced a wave of tariffs affecting dozens of countries. Some took effect immediately, while others were temporarily paused to allow for negotiations. The result? A shifting trade landscape that businesses must monitor closely.