What you need to know about the US-Canada trade war

U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods

Per U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guidance, there are additional duty rates on “goods that are the product of Canada entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption,” on or after 12:01 a.m. ET on March 4, 2025. The new tariffs affect the following Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States classifications (HTSUS codes, or simply HTS codes): 9903.01.10: A 25% additional ad valorem rate of duty on all imports of articles that are products of Canada except: Products classifiable under headings 9903.01.11, 9903.01.12, and 9903.01.13 Products for personal use in accompanied baggage of persons arriving in the U.S.

A 25% additional ad valorem rate of duty on all imports of articles that are products of Canada except: 9903.01.13: A 10% additional ad valorem rate of duty on imports of energy or energy resources of Canada, as defined in section 8 of Executive Order 14156 as crude oil, natural gas, lease condensates, natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, uranium, coal, biofuels, geothermal heat, the kinetic movement of flowing water, and certain critical minerals On March 5, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump paused the tariffs on automobiles from Canada and Mexico after meeting with the big three auto dealers (Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors). “There is a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA.” However, she said reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2, 2025. What is a “product of Canada”? A “product of Canada” means at least 98% of the total direct costs of producing or manufacturing the item were incurred in Canada, and “the last substantial transformation of the good occurred in Canada,” according to the Government of Canada. “Made in Canada” means between 51% and 98% of the total direct costs occurred in Canada, and the last substantial transformation of the good occurred in Canada. The “Made in Canada” label should be accompanied by an appropriate qualifying statement, such as “Made in Canada with imported parts.”

What are Canada’s retaliatory tariffs?

Canada immediately imposed 25% tariffs on $30 billion CAD in goods as of 12:01 a.m. ET, March 4, 2025. However, these new tariffs do not apply to U.S. goods that were in transit to Canada on March 4. The tariffs apply to goods imported for commercial and personal purposes, even when exported from a country other than the U.S. In other words, affected goods originating in the U.S. are subject to the tariff even if shipped from another country. Proof of origin must be submitted for all imported goods, barring certain exceptions. For this first wave of tariffs, affected products include apparel and footwear, appliances, beer, coffee, cosmetics, orange juice, peanut butter, motorcycles, spirits, wine, and certain pulp and paper products. The additional 25% tariff does not apply to goods classified under Chapter 98 of the Schedule to the Customs Tariff, except tariff items 9804.30, 98.25, 98.26, 9897.00.00, 9898.00.00 and 9899.00.00. According to the Government of Canada, the additional 25% tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its tariffs on sales of Canadian goods. More retaliatory tariffs could follow Canada is preparing to impose further tariffs in 21 days, should the U.S. continue to apply its tariffs on Canadian imports. A second round of tariffs would affect another $125 billion CAD worth of products, including: Beef and pork

Dairy

Fruits and vegetables

Electric vehicles

Electronics

Steel and aluminum

Trucks and buses See the Department of Finance Canada for a list of Harmonized System (HS) codes that could be affected by additional tariffs.

How Canadian provinces are responding to U.S. tariffs

Are the tariffs stackable?

Yes. One product may be subject to multiple tariffs, including a standard rate of duty, an additional duty, and a punitive duty. Under the substantial transformation test, a product imported from Canada could be subject to a 25% Canada tariff as well as a 20% China tariff and/or another tariff.

USMCA and the new tariffs

Most products traded between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have been free from tariffs under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). President Trump spearheaded USMCA during his first term in office after ending the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). “The USMCA is the largest, most significant, modern, and balanced trade agreement in history,” Trump said when signing the USMCA in January 2020. “All of our countries will benefit greatly.” Congress isn’t scheduled to conduct a formal review of the USMCA until July 2026. According to a document published by the Congressional Research Service in December 2024, a key point will be to determine whether to extend the pact. For now, goods that previously qualified for a reduction of normally applicable import duties under USMCA are subject to the additional tariffs that took effect on March 4. (Except automobiles, for one month.) Guidance published by the Canadian Government notes that Canada’s Duties Relief Program and Drawback Program are available for surtax paid or payable, subject to the provisions of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Global reaction to U.S. tariffs

Canada isn’t alone in retaliating. Starting March 10, 2025, China will impose tariffs on roughly $21 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products. A 10% tariff will apply to beef, dairy products, fruit, pork, seafood, sorghum, soybeans, and vegetables. A 15% tariff will affect products such as chicken, corn, cotton, and wheat. Mexico intends to announce retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods on March 9. The European Parliament in February said negotiation would be “the EU’s first likely course of action” should the U.S. raise tariffs on EU goods. Yet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered. Counter tariffs on U.S. goods were mentioned, as was filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization and seeking reparations. On March 4, the European Commission condemned the U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico but didn’t comment on the increased China tariffs. This isn’t over. Trump intends to implement 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports as of March 12, and he may establish more tariffs on more countries. Furthermore, the de minimis exemption for Canada, Mexico, and China is set to end as soon as CBP can implement the necessary processes. Businesses caught in the cross fire of this new trade war need to be able to comply with new import tax requirements, whatever they are.