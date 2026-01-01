A sales tax holiday is a temporary break from sales tax — a time when consumers don’t have to pay sales tax on certain goods and/or services that are normally taxable. States provide sales tax holidays to encourage purchases of qualifying goods and provide a bit of a tax break for residents. Tax-free periods are generally popular among consumers but can be a tax compliance burden for affected retailers.

Key takeaways

Most sales tax holidays take place over a weekend, but tax-free periods can last as little as one day or as long as several months. During a sales tax holiday, qualifying products are exempt from all applicable state and/or local sales and use taxes, but rules and regulations vary by state.

Most sales tax holidays apply to specific products and have price thresholds; common categories include clothing, school supplies, disaster preparation supplies, energy-efficient appliances, and hunting supplies.

About 20 states, including Connecticut and Texas, typically provide at least one sales tax holiday each year. In most states, sales tax holidays are written into law and occur annually, but it’s common for one or more states to enact new sales tax holidays each year.

What sales tax holidays look like in 2026

About 20 states will hold one or more sales tax holidays in 2026, and additional sales tax holidays are likely. On the other hand, some states that usually hold a sales tax holiday may decide not to offer a sales tax holiday in 2026. Whether a state will establish a new sales tax holiday this year depends on several factors, including the state of the state’s budget. New tax-free periods can be particularly tough on affected retailers as they must update their point-of-sale (POS) systems to account for the temporary exemption. Read on for a list of 2026 sales tax holidays by state, which includes dates and qualifying tax-exempt items. We’ll update this blog post if new sales tax holidays are added or existing tax-free periods are amended or repealed. For up-to-date information, bookmark this page and check back regularly.

State-by-state 2026 dates and exempt items

Alabama

Alabama annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday, February 20–22, 2026 Portable generators priced $1,000 or less Supplies priced $60 or less (e.g., batteries, duct tape, nonelectric food storage coolers)

Alabama annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, July 17–19, 2026 Books priced $30 or less Clothing priced $100 or less Computers, computer software, and school computer supplies priced $750 or less School supplies priced $50 or less

Alabama tax-free weekends begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight. They’re mandatory for the state sales tax but not for local tax; click on the links above to find participating counties and municipalities. Retailers are required to participate. Local governments must adopt an ordinance to participate in a sales tax holiday at least 90 days prior to the start of the tax-free weekend. And starting calendar year 2026, the Alabama Department of Revenue must adjust the price caps in response to the Consumer Price Index every five years.

Alaska

There’s no state sales tax in Alaska and therefore no statewide sales tax holidays. However, local governments sometimes offer tax-free periods for local sales tax. For 2026, these include the following. Municipality of Skagway retail sales tax holiday, October 1, 2025–March 31, 2026 All retail sales of real or tangible personal property (except resales) that physically occur within the borough



Arkansas

Arkansas annual sales tax holiday, August 1–2, 2026 Clothing priced less than $100 Clothing accessories and equipment (including cosmetics and jewelry) priced less than $50 Electronic devices commonly used by students (no price restriction) Select school supplies and instruction materials (no price restriction) Applies to state and local tax

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge state or local sales tax on qualifying items during the tax-free weekend, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Saturday of August and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday.

Connecticut

Connecticut annual sales tax free week, August 16–22, 2026 Qualifying clothing and footwear priced less than $100 Applies to state sales tax only (Connecticut has no local tax)

Connecticut law (§12-407e) provides a tax-free week from the third Sunday in August through the following Saturday. The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services typically announces the dates of the holiday at the beginning of August.

Florida

Florida annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, August 1–31, 2026 Clothing, footwear, wallets, and qualifying bags priced $100 or less Qualifying school supplies priced $50 or less Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced $30 or less Personal computers and computer-related accessories priced $1,500 or less

Florida tax holidays don’t apply to transactions occurring within an airport, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or theme park. See the Florida Department of Revenue for additional guidance.

Iowa

Iowa annual sales tax holiday for select clothing and footwear, August 7–8, 2026 Qualifying items priced under $100 Applies to state and local tax

The tax-free period begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday of August and ends the next day at midnight. All businesses open on these days are required to participate and cannot advertise that they’ll pay or absorb the sales tax on nonqualifying items. The sales tax holiday does not include Sunday.

Louisiana

Louisiana Second Amendment sales tax holiday, September 4–6, 2026 Specified ammunition, firearms, and hunting supplies, including apparel, archery supplies, and safety equipment (no price restrictions) Applies to state and local sales tax



Maryland

Annual Shop Maryland energy weekend, February 14–16, 2026 Qualifying Energy Star products (no price restriction) Solar water heaters (no price restriction)

Annual Shop Maryland tax-free week, August 9–15, 2026 Clothing and footwear priced $100 or less For qualifying backpacks and bookbags, only the first $40 is exempt from sales tax

There’s no local sales tax in Maryland, so the temporary exemptions apply only to the state sales tax. The tax-free weekend for qualifying Energy Star products and solar water heaters starts at 12:01 a.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding the third Monday in February and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the third Monday of February. The August tax-free week begins at 12:01 a.m. on the second Sunday in August and concludes at midnight on the following Saturday.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts annual sales tax holiday, 2026 dates TBA Most single items of tangible property purchased for personal use and priced $2,500 or less State sales tax only (there’s no local sales tax in Massachusetts)

The Legislature is required to set the dates for the annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend no later than June 15. Failing that, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue will designate dates for an August tax-free weekend no later than July 1; in 2025, the department announced the dates on June 12. All businesses, including internet vendors, must participate in the state’s tax-free weekend.

Mississippi

Mississippi annual sales tax holiday, July 10–12, 2026 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 Specific school supplies priced less than $100 Municipalities may opt out by resolution, so depending on the location, local sales tax may apply to eligible sales within the corporate limits of the municipality

Mississippi annual Second Amendment sales tax holiday, August 28–30, 2026 Firearms, ammunition, and hunting supplies (no price restriction) Safety devices and equipment (but not gun safes or safety gear) Applies to state and local tax

Tax-free weekends in Mississippi begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight. The Mississippi Department of Revenue usually publishes updated guidance each year.

Missouri

Missouri annual Show Me Green sales tax holiday, April 19–25, 2026 Qualifying Energy Star products priced $1,500 or less (including air conditioners and furnaces) If an eligible item costs more than $1,500, the first $1,500 is exempt and the remaining amount over $1,500 is taxable Qualifying items may be purchased tax free for business use Retailers selling less than 2% of the qualifying merchandise shall offer a sales tax refund in lieu of the sales tax holiday Applies to state and local sales tax

Missouri annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing priced $100 or less Personal computers and computer peripheral devices priced $1,500 or less Computer software priced $350 or less Graphing calculators priced $150 or less School supplies priced $50 or less The sales tax holiday does not apply to items purchased for business use Retailers selling less than 2% of the qualifying merchandise are not required to deduct the tax from the sale but must provide a refund of the applicable tax to customers Applies to state and local sales tax

Both Missouri tax-free periods begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight.

Nevada

Nevada National Guard tax holiday, October 30–November 1, 2026 Tangible personal property sold to a member of the Nevada National Guard who is on active duty and a resident of Nevada, or to their qualifying relatives This sales tax holiday is different from most in that it applies only to qualifying Nevada National Guard members and their qualified relatives. As of July 1, 2023, retailers must collect sales tax from purchasers who 1) qualify for the Nevada Day sales tax exemption and 2) purchase tangible personal property during the Nevada Day sales tax holiday. The purchaser claiming the exemption must then submit a request for a refund to the Nevada Department of Taxation no later than 30 calendar days after the date of the transaction. Nevada Day is observed on the last Friday in October. The Nevada Day National Guard sales tax holiday extends through the immediately following Saturday and Sunday. Anyone interested in taking advantage of the temporary sales and use tax exemption must apply for it each year through their Commanding Officer no later than 30 days before Nevada Day. The Nevada Department of Taxation will issue a letter of exemption to eligible applicants. A copy of the letter of exemption must be submitted to the Department with the request for a sales tax refund.

New Mexico

New Mexico annual back to school tax free holiday, July 31–August 2, 2026 Bookbags, backpacks, maps, and globes priced under $100 Clothing, footwear, and accessories priced less than $100 Computers (desktop, laptop, or notebook) priced up to $1,000 (includes ereaders with computing functions and tablets) Computer-related items (e.g., keyboards, microphones, monitors, mouse, or speakers) priced up to $500 Handheld calculators priced under $200 School supplies priced under $30

New Mexico imposes a gross receipts tax rather than a sales tax, and retailers aren’t required to participate in the tax holiday. Retailers electing to participate in the tax holiday may claim a deduction for qualifying items; those that don’t participate must pay tax on otherwise eligible sales and may recover the tax from the customer. Merchants are also permitted to absorb the tax on nonqualifying items. The annual gross receipts sales tax holiday now starts at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and runs through midnight the following Sunday. New Mexico offered a Small Business Saturday gross receipts tax holiday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving from 2018 through 2024. Whether New Mexico will provide a small business Saturday gross receipts tax holiday in 2026 remains to be seen.

Ohio

Ohio sales tax holiday, 2026 dates TBA Details TBA Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory

Ohio’s tax-free period begins at 12:00 a.m. and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on the designated days. Eligible items are exempt from state sales tax as well as county and transit sales taxes. The enactment of House Bill 186 cancels Ohio’s 2026 expanded sales tax holiday, but the state will hold a three-day back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma annual sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory



Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico back to school sales tax holiday, January 2–3, 2026; July 2026 dates TBA School supplies School uniforms and footwear The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m.

Puerto Rico hurricane preparedness sales and use tax free period, 2026 dates TBA Portable generators priced $3,000 or less Specified hurricane preparedness items (no price caps)



South Carolina

South Carolina annual tax-free weekend, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing and footwear Computers, printers and printer supplies, and software (does not include purchases for business or cell phones, smartphones, or other handheld devices that make phone calls or are primarily used to listen to music, watch videos, or read books) School supplies Select bed and bath items and other products No price restrictions on eligible goods Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory

South Carolina’s tax-free weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and runs through midnight the following Sunday. The temporary sales tax exemption doesn’t apply to items for use in a trade or business or items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment plan.

Tennessee

Tennessee annual sales tax holiday, July 24–26, 2026 Apparel priced $100 or less Computers, laptops, and tablets priced $1,500 or less (excludes software) School supplies and school art supplies priced $100 or less Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory for merchants selling qualifying items

The annual event begins at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and concludes at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. The temporary exemption doesn’t apply to items purchased for use in a trade or business or to items that are rented.

Texas

Texas emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday, April 25–27, 2026 Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300 Portable generators priced less than $3,000 Specified emergency preparation supplies priced less than $75 Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory

Texas Energy Star sales tax holiday, May 23–25, 2026 Energy Star air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less Energy Star refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less Specified Energy Star products (no price restriction) Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory Certain contractors or taxable service providers can buy qualifying energy-efficient products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory

Texas water-efficient products sales tax holiday, May 23–25, 2026 Any WaterSense-labeled product may be purchased (for business or personal use) tax free during the sales tax holiday Certain other water-conserving products (for residential use only) may be purchased tax free No price restrictions Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory Certain contractors, landscapers, or other service providers can buy WaterSense products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory; lump-sum contractors must pay tax on these items

Texas annual sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 (including cloth and disposable fabric face masks) Specified school supplies and school backpacks priced less than $100 per item Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory; retailers may pay the tax on items that do not qualify for the sales tax holiday if they advertise they will do so, do not imply that such transactions are exempt, and separately state the amount of sales tax they will pay on customer invoices

Texas tax-free weekends typically begin at 12:01 a.m. and conclude at midnight. The Texas Comptroller specifies that internet, mail, and telephone orders generally qualify, as long as either: The item is both paid for by the customer and delivered during the exemption period; or The customer orders and pays for the item (and the seller accepts the order) during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the sales tax holiday concludes



Virginia

Virginia combined sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing, footwear, and school supplies Clothing and footwear priced $100 or less School supplies priced $20 or less Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators priced $1,000 or less Gas-powered chain saws priced $350 or less Chain saw accessories priced $60 or less Other specified hurricane preparedness items priced $60 or less Energy Star and WaterSense products Qualifying Energy Star and WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use and priced $2,500 or less Applies to both state and local sale tax; participation is mandatory

Virginia’s annual sales tax holiday will take place each year through July 1, 2030. The three-day sales tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday of August and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday.

West Virginia

West Virginia annual sales tax holiday, July 31–August 3, 2025

Clothing and footwear priced $125 or less

Computers (laptop or tablet) priced $500 or less

School instructional materials priced $20 or less

School supplies priced $50 or less

Sports equipment priced $150 or less

Certain products meeting the price restrictions may not qualify for the exemption

Applies to state and local sales and use tax; participation is mandatory The West Virginia tax-free weekend starts at 12:00 a.m. on the Friday before the first Sunday in August and concludes the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt during the sales tax holiday.

