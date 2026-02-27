Washington may exempt live presentations, temporary staffing, and other services

Washington state expanded its sales tax base considerably in 2025. Now, the Legislature is looking to exempt some of the services that became subject to sales tax on October 1, 2025. It could also temporarily waive penalties and interest for taxpayers who inadvertently failed to collect and remit sales tax on newly taxable services.

Certain services and other business activities became subject to Washington sales and use tax and retailing business and occupation (B&O) tax on October 1, 2025, thanks to the enactment of Washington Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5814 (Chapter 422, Laws of 2025): Advertising services

Custom software and customization of prewritten software

Custom website development services

Information technology services

Investigation, security, security monitoring, and armored car services

Live presentations

Temporary staffing services You can find more details in Washington to tax digital ads and tech services. The Washington Department of Revenue has published a great deal of interim guidance and is working on final guidance. In the meantime, taxpayers face weighty uncertainty as to which of the services they buy and sell are subject to tax. Ben Beaudoin, VP of Tax at Avalara, believes resolving these issues “will likely require years of regulatory clarification, litigation, and additional legislation.” Additional legislation is starting to emerge. At least seven bills now before the Legislature seek to exempt some of the B2B services that became taxable on October 1, 2025.

Senate Bill 6033 would provide “a limited waiver of interest and penalties for taxpayers inadvertently failing to collect and remit sales and use taxes on select services subject to sales and use taxes under chapter 422, Laws of 2025.” The waiver wouldn’t apply to reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2028. “This is the Legislature’s way of recognizing a lack of clarity in (or the confusion caused by) ESSB 5814,” says Brian Smith, Senior Government Relations Director at Avalara. This limited waiver of interest and penalties would only apply to sales and use taxes on select services that became taxable under Section 101 of ESSB 5814: advertising services; custom software and customization of prewritten software; custom website development; information technology (IT) services; investigation, security, and armored car services; live presentations; and temporary staffing services. To qualify for the waiver, a taxpayer would need to: File any amended or outstanding returns covering affected tax liabilities with the Washington State Department of Revenue. Remit full payment of the balance due on all affected tax liabilities. Have timely filed and remitted payment on all tax returns due for the 36 months immediately preceding the affected period. Submit the designated application for a penalty and interest waiver. Waivers would not be provided to taxpayers who’ve ever been assessed an evasion penalty or a penalty for misusing a reseller permit or resale certificate. The savings would be significant. Penalties currently range from 9% to 29%, plus interest.

It’s too early to know whether the Washington Legislature will enact any of the bills described above, or how many additional bills responding to ESSB 5814 will emerge. “This was implemented quickly, and taxing services is tricky since taxability often depends on how the service is structured and billed,” says Amanda Denniston, Government Relations Manager at Avalara. “A longer runway could have reduced the need for fixes. Ongoing changes and confusion can make compliance harder for businesses.” “The amendments are pretty standard,” adds Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “It may be impossible to fully understand all the ramifications of such broad legislation before it becomes law. It’s common for the sponsors of broad legislation to expect to make amendments once time has exposed the ramifications.” In the meantime, businesses registered for Washington sales and use tax need to make sure they’re collecting and remitting it as required. Avalara helps businesses of all sizes comply with sales and use tax requirements in all states. Learn how Avalara can help you automate your compliance tasks. Amanda's point is very good. The amendments are pretty standard. It may be impossible to fully understand all the ramifications of broad legislation like Washington's before it becomes law. It is common for the sponsors of broad legislation to expect to make amendments once time has exposed the ramifications.

