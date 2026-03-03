February 2026 monthly roundup

This month’s tax roundup highlights new tax rules, policy shifts, and other key tax and compliance updates that were covered in our blog in February 2026 and may affect your business.

State legislatures considered numerous sales tax changes in February 2026. Proposals include creating new sales tax holidays, decreasing sales tax rates, eliminating the transaction threshold for economic nexus, exempting newly taxable services, and implementing retail delivery fees. U.S. tariff policy remains volatile following the Supreme Court’s IEEPA ruling. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the president to establish tariffs. As businesses worldwide wait to learn if, when, and how the U.S. will refund IEEPA tariffs, they must comply with new tariffs imposed under Section 122. Agentic AI is emerging as a critical tool for managing audit risk and tax compliance complexity. As states expand tax bases and heighten enforcement, retailers, manufacturers, small businesses, and construction contractors may face higher compliance burdens. Agentic AI helps automate exemption certificate management, monitor transaction-level risk, integrate tax compliance into ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics 365, and reduce audit exposure in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Agentic AI for Microsoft Dynamics 360. Instead of relying on manual workarounds or disconnected tools, agentic AI executes complex compliance tasks within Microsoft Dynamics 365 while keeping humans in control. The solution integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and helps teams cut risk and administrative drag in an increasingly complex tax environment. More options for Avi for Chrome. Free and easy to install, the Avalara Avi Chrome extension delivers guided setup, real-time guidance, and contextual help for QuickBooks Online, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Shopify users. Avi for Chrome helps streamline onboarding and makes ongoing compliance less painful by answering questions, flagging errors, and explaining key concepts right where you work.

