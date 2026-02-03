Seahawks vs. Patriots: Who wins the Valuation Bowl?

It’s Super Bowl week, which means the internet is filled with breakdowns of the Xs and Os, gambling odds and proposition bets, and plenty of hot takes on things like whether Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold has finally exorcised his “ghosts.” We know that’s not why people come to our site, though. You come here for championship-level tax content. And with my 30+ years in property tax and professional valuation credentials, I’m going to clue you in on a completely different game being played February 8 in California — one where the final score is measured in billions. (Stick with me. This will be more fun than it sounds.)

The Valuation Bowl: Who’s the fair market value champion?

This Seattle Seahawks–New England Patriots matchup features two legendary franchises, two passionate fan bases, and two very different price tags. Instead of predicting who’ll hoist the Lombardi Trophy (which isn’t really our expertise), we’re taking a more Avalara-appropriate approach: valuing the franchises themselves to determine the champion. This is basically the same puzzle local tax assessors solve every single day — although usually not with football teams, and almost certainly not with dollar amounts in the billions. Assessors determine an objective value based on evidence, document the methodology, and make it defensible. Assessors typically apply this for tangible property: factory equipment, data centers, pipelines, telecom infrastructure, and so on. While NFL franchise value is driven largely by intangible economics (media rights, brand equity, durable cash flows), the process is remarkably similar.

How we valued the franchises

Every good valuation starts with evidence. Here’s what we used: Forbes 2025 NFL team valuations — franchise value, revenue, operating income

Sportico 2025 NFL valuations — enterprise value plus team-related real estate/business holdings

Transaction reality checks — recent NFL control-sale prices (Broncos at $4.65 billion, Commanders at $6.05 billion, according to ESPN reports) and reported Patriots minority-stake pricing From there, we reconciled the evidence the way any assessor (or valuation analyst) would: Compare sources, compute implied multiples, and sanity-check against market transactions.

The scores are in — and it’s a rout

This year’s Valuation Bowl wasn’t particularly close: The Patriots (about $9.0 billion) crushed the Seahawks (about $6.7 billion) by a spread of $2.3 billion. It’s a far cry from the first time these teams played in the Super Bowl, a 28–24 New England win that went down to the wire. Even the highest end of Seattle’s range was $2 billion behind the lowest end of New England’s range.

Why are the Patriots worth so much more?

Revenue scale: Forbes puts Patriots revenue at $762 million vs. $624 million for the Seahawks. More cash coming in generally means more value. Premium multiple: The Patriots trade at ~11.8x revenue vs. ~10.7x for the Seahawks. That’s the market telling you there’s extra juice in that brand. Market anchoring: An 8% minority stake in the Patriots sold at an implied ~$9 billion valuation, according to the Financial Times. Real transactions are the gold standard in valuation — and this one supports the top-end estimates. One thing to note: Franchise value doesn’t necessarily translate into Super Bowl wins. How do I know this? I’m a Cowboys fan. They’re the most valuable team in the NFL at about $13 billion, according to Forbes — and they haven’t won the title since the 1995 season. This year they didn’t even make the playoffs.

The Seahawks: Still a great ‘assessed value’

Just making it to the Super Bowl (and the Valuation Bowl, of course) is a worthy accomplishment. And it’s not all bad news for Seattle here: Forbes and Sportico cluster tightly around the same valuation (~$6.6 billion–$6.7 billion). When two independent sources converge, that’s exactly what you want when you’re defending a value in an audit or an appeal. Tight convergence equals defensible value.

What does this have to do with property tax?

Everything, actually. Property tax is typically based on assessed value. Assessors use versions of the same market, income, and cost approaches that drive NFL franchise valuations — just applied to tangible business assets like manufacturing equipment, data centers, telecommunications infrastructure, pipelines, and power plants. And when assessors get the value wrong? That’s when you need defensible evidence, documented methodology, and a reconciliation strategy.

