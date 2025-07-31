State-by-state guide to the taxability of digital products

This state-by-state guide to sales tax for digital products has been updated to reflect new state policies. Determining the taxability of digital goods can be challenging for businesses because some states haven’t clearly defined how sales and use tax applies to digital goods and services.

Key takeaways

States define digital goods differently. Some states don’t tax digital products because they’re not tangible; other states tax intangible products like their physical counterparts.

Some states don’t tax digital products because they’re not tangible; other states tax intangible products like their physical counterparts. Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) states use standardized definitions for digital products, but SST states don’t all tax digital products the same.

but SST states don’t all tax digital products the same. Sourcing sales tax for digital products can be difficult. Many states use destination sourcing, but sellers may not collect the buyer’s address. Also, digital products can be used in many locations simultaneously.

How do you define digital products for sales tax?

When you’re selling digital products, you need to understand how states define digital goods for sales tax. Unfortunately, there’s no single governing legal definition. Digital content often doesn’t fit tidily into state sales tax definitions because most sales tax laws were created before such products were even conceived. All states with a sales tax apply it to most “tangible personal property” — but an ebook can’t be held like a physical book, and a streamed movie can’t be grasped like a DVD. Nonetheless, some states have tried to make existing laws fit newer products. Some don’t tax digital products because they’re intangible, while others treat intangible goods as taxable tangible personal property because they can be seen or experienced. Some states use existing laws as guidelines: If a product is taxable in its tangible form, then it’s taxable in its intangible form. Other states have added new definitions to their tax laws and specified how sales tax applies to certain digital goods. The 24 states that are members of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA, or SST states) must adhere to a standardized definition for certain electronically transferred products. “Specified digital products,” include digital audio works, digital audiovisual works, and digital books. Yet these are merely standardized definitions: SST states can tax or exempt digital products as they see fit. Unfortunately, some states have not updated their tax laws or guidelines to address digital products sales tax; taxpayers must make the best of existing laws.

How do you figure out sales tax on digital goods by state?

Figuring out the taxability of a digital product typically requires scouring state statutes, department of revenue websites, and other resources. Bring your patience — you’ll need it. Guidance can sometimes be found in department of revenue letter rulings, in which the tax authorities answer questions from specific taxpayers. “A letter ruling is binding on the state but often only for the company that asked for the ruling,” explains Scott Peterson, Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara. “The ruling very likely would apply to any other company with identical facts, but the state gets to decide if the facts are identical.” Avalara Tax Research, which now includes our AI-powered research assistant Avi, can save time and reduce frustration. Meanwhile, consider this blog post as a cheat sheet to help you determine the taxability of the digital goods you sell. Since it’s not possible to cover the taxability of every different electronically transferred transaction here, we’re focusing on how sales and use tax applies to retail sales of: Digital audio files (such as music, podcasts, and ringtones)

Digital books (ebooks)

Streaming services (such as digital audiovisual works like television shows and movies) Use the information below as a starting point, not tax advice. Taxability often hinges on a variety of factors, such as the identity of the consumer (e.g., B2B transactions may be taxed differently from B2C transactions), or whether a digital good is transferred in conjunction with a physical storage device. There are often exceptions to taxability rules, especially where digital goods are concerned. And, of course, sales and use tax laws are subject to change at any time.

What is the sales tax on digital goods by state?

States that generally tax digital goods

States that generally exempt digital goods

How do you source sales of digital products?

Where digital goods and services are subject to sales tax, retailers and digital goods marketplaces need to know how to source each transaction. Sourcing sales of electronically transferred products can be more complicated than sourcing sales of tangible goods because of the nature of digital goods. A resident of Texas can easily purchase and download a digital book while vacationing in Hawaii or Maine. A resident of Washington state may stream a movie from a hotel in Chicago or an apartment in Massachusetts. For the most part, sales of digital products follow destination sourcing rules, either the location where the buyer first makes use of a product or the buyer’s billing address. Yet this presumes the seller knows the location of first use or the billing address of the buyer, which isn’t always the case with digital products. The fact that multiple users can access a digital product simultaneously is another challenge. The Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement has standard sales tax sourcing rules for digital products, digital codes, and remote access software (RAS). This is the hierarchy: The seller’s place of business (if where the purchaser receives the digital product, code, or RAS)

The location where the purchaser receives the digital product, code, or RAS (if not the seller’s place of business)

The purchaser’s address according to the seller’s business records (if the location where the purchaser receives the digital product, digital code, or RAS isn’t known)

The purchaser’s address as obtained at the time of sale (if no address is in the seller’s business records)

The address where the digital product, code, or RAS is first made available for transmission by the seller (if no address is obtained at the time of sale)

Bottom line

Technology is constantly evolving, and products sold today don’t always fit neatly into laws made yesterday. To determine the actual taxability of products you sell or lease, consult with a tax professional or the state tax authorities. Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ solutions can also help you streamline compliance and collect and remit sales and use tax as required.

Digital products and sales tax FAQ