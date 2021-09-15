West Virginia changed how it taxes sales of streaming services

The West Virginia State Tax Department recently clarified that although digital products are exempt from sales and use tax in West Virginia, streaming services are subject to West Virginia sales and use tax. This is at odds with West Virginia’s earlier guidance. Previously, the Tax Department suggested it didn’t tax streaming services.

It’s possible to track this change in policy by studying the online taxability matrices West Virginia is required to provide to Streamlined Sales Tax, or SST. As an SST member state since 2005, West Virginia must complete a taxability matrix each year. Recently, the West Virginia State Tax Department changed a response and added two comments affecting its tax policy toward streaming services.

In the taxability matrix dated August 2, 2021, West Virginia answered “Yes” to the question, “Does your state impose tax on products transferred electronically other than digital audio visual works, digital audio works, or digital books?” Previously, it had answered “No.”

West Virginia didn’t change its “No” response to the question, “Does your state impose a tax on digital audio visual works sold with rights of use less than permanent use?” However, it added the following comment on August 2, 2021: “West Virginia imposes a sales tax on the provision of services. The provision of streaming services is subject to this tax. However, rentals and similar nonpermanent use of digital audio visual works are not subject to this tax.”

Similarly, West Virginia didn’t change its “No” response to the question, “Does your state treat subscriptions to products ‘transferred electronically’ differently than a non-subscription purchase of such product?” Yet it did add this comment: “West Virginia imposes a sales tax on the provision of services. The provision of streaming services is subject to this tax. However, subscription services that provide digital content for permanent use (like a purchase) or less than permanent use (like a rental) are not subject to this tax.”

The above comments can be found in the 2021 taxability matrix but not the 2020 taxability matrix or, reaching farther back, the 2013 taxability matrix. Current and archived taxability matrices for all member states can be found on the SST website.

Anyone still unclear about the difference between digital products and streaming services will find additional guidance in West Virginia State Tax Department TSD-445, Sales and Use Tax for Streaming Services, dated August 2021.