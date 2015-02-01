It’s official:
Avalara is a Leader in tax automation software
IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business
If you’re considering tax automation, check out the independent IDC MarketScape evaluation.
Sales tax compliance for direct selling businesses
Avalara works with what you already use
What our partners say
“We appreciate it when our clients partner with Avalara because our experience has shown it to be more reliable and accurate than other common sales tax solutions. With so many moving parts to a direct sales business, it’s nice to have something we don’t have to think about.”
—Dan Weston, President
InfoTrax Systems
“Avalara is a partner that we can count on to deliver great service to our clients. The Avalara system is reliable and our integrations with them consistently perform at a high level. We enjoy working with them at all levels of our organization.”
—Rodger Smith, Founder and CEO
DirectScale
“Avalara is hands down the best tax compliance solution provider in the industry — 100% relationship focused ... Avalara is not only used by our clients in the U.S. but worldwide as well.”
—Robert Proctor, President and CEO
MultiSoft
“Avalara provides the consistent expertise that we value for our customers and that they demand in the direct selling space. Their attention to detail and their ability to apply the right technologies to the right customer is amazing!”
—Jerry Reynolds, President
Trinity Software
Avalara and direct sales company expertise
Longtime contributors to events and content for industry’s leading associations
- Direct Selling Association (since 2006)
- Direct Selling Association of Canada (since 2014)
Dedicated resources to understand and lead Avalara’s people, product, and processes to best cater to direct sellers worldwide
- Brian Brown, Senior Strategic Partnership Manager
- Lynda Gerbe, Director Sales
- Jon Whitenight, Senior Sales Executive
