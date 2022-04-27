Top 3 sales tax issues for multilevel marketers

New to direct selling? Then you’re just as new to its sales tax complexities — and there are many. But we’re here to talk about the big three and hopefully unravel the twists of these tax issues.

To achieve tax compliance, you must first know where you have nexus, a connection that enables a state or locality to tax your business. Direct sellers typically establish nexus through physical presence. If you operate a business in Maine, you’ll most likely have to collect and remit sales tax in Maine. If you own a site in Nebraska, chances are you’ll collect and pay taxes in Nebraska. Each state possesses its own parameters for nexus, but for direct sellers, it’s generally about physical presence in a state. And the tax obligation created by nexus isn’t limited to satellite branches: Warehouses, shipping facilities, field sales and services staff (including 1099 independent contractors), inventory, and other real estate that belongs to your business can establish nexus.

Also, some states, such as Alaska, don’t impose a statewide tax but do allow local municipalities to levy sales tax.

And what about economic nexus — a connection that obligates an out-of-state seller to collect and remit sales tax when the seller distributes products in the state and sales or transactions exceed a designated annual threshold?

Well, economic nexus typically doesn’t apply to direct selling companies because independent sellers would likely trigger physical presence nexus long before they hit an economic nexus threshold.

Getting direct

Direct selling companies can establish nexus in any state where their independent contractors do business. To create even more confusion for direct sellers, the person or entity responsible for reporting sales tax varies from state to state. Some states mandate each representative in that state to collect and remit tax, others allow the direct selling company to collect tax on behalf of their representatives.

Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming don’t permit independent direct sellers (sometimes referred to as multilevel marketers) to collect and remit sales taxes but obligate all direct selling companies to do so.