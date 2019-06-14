The 2021 Sales Tax Changes Report

If you read our 2021 Sales Tax Changes Report, you know the impact of COVID-19 dominated the sales tax landscape in 2020. Many businesses have expressed concern about how they’ll keep up with this dramatic change in economic behavior, worrying they are correctly managing new taxes and nexus exposure. Read on to see programs and resources that can help your business remain compliant.

Read the 2021 Sales Tax Changes Report