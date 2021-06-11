In the last four years, the number of states that collect excise tax on vapor products has more than quadrupled, from just six in 2017 to more than 30 (including the District of Columbia) in 2021. And because the rates can vary drastically from one jurisdiction to another, staying up to date is no easy feat.

In Georgia, for instance, new legislation imposes a 7% excise tax on consumable vapor products in open systems, as well as a 5-cents-per-fluid-milliliter excise tax on closed system consumable vapors. In Colorado, an escalating tax on vapor products that went into effect on January 1, 2021, will cause the current rate to increase incrementally. By 2027, the tax on smokeless tobacco will reach 62% of the manufacturer’s list price, compared to 40% today. And when the Indiana budget bill was passed in April, it introduced a two-tiered vape tax to kick in on July 1, 2022. Closed-system products, such as prefilled pods, will be subject to a tax rate of 25% of the wholesale cost. But open-system products, such as bottled e-liquid, will be subject to a 15% sales tax at retail checkout.

While these new tax laws are challenging enough on their own, deciphering other existing state rates can be even more complicated.

For example, if you serve customers in New Jersey, you might be liable for three different rates depending on what vaping products you sell and how you sell them. The state taxes e-liquid at 10 cents per milliliter in pod- and cartridge-based products, bottled e-liquid at 10% of the retail price, and wholesale devices at 30%.



You won’t be required to pay excise tax on vapor products in Arizona, Montana, and Nebraska — but you will if you sell heat sticks. These products, which use low heat to create a nicotine-infused vapor, fall under the definitions for cigarettes or other tobacco in these states.



Vaping companies will also need to keep a close eye on the Tobacco Tax Equity Act of 2021, which aims to establish the first federal electronic cigarette tax in an effort to apply tax parity across tobacco products.



The array of rules and regulations vape retailers will need to master is vast. But the task is not impossible. With the right systems and plans in place, businesses can achieve full compliance with excise taxes, licenses, and registration requirements. The key is to stay on guard for changes and updates across states in the months and years to come.

