Colorado taxes digital goods and streamed entertainment

Update, May 17, 2021

The Colorado Legislature is looking to codify a Colorado Department of Revenue rule clarifying the taxability of certain digital goods.

House Bill 1312 would codify the department rule that includes “digital goods” in the definition of “tangible personal property.” Per the measure, “The method of delivery does not impact the taxability of a sale of tangible personal property."

Thus, under HB 1312, Colorado sales and use tax applies to amounts charged for mainframe computer access, photocopying, and packing and crating. According to the bill, this “codifies the department of revenue’s long-standing treatment of digital goods, as reflected in its rule, and neither expands nor contracts the definition of ‘tangible personal property.’”

The bill goes on to clarify that “digital good” means “any item of tangible personal property that is delivered or stored by digital means, including but not limited to video, music, electronic books, or computer files.”

Original post, published January 28, 2021, is below.

Digital goods and streamed entertainment are subject to Colorado sales tax as of January 30, 2021.

The Colorado Department of Revenue has amended its tangible personal property rule to clarify that “the method of delivery does not impact the taxability of a sale of tangible personal property.” Amended Rule 39-26-102(15) is published in the Colorado Register (January 10, 2021).

The definition of “tangible personal property” left the taxability of intangible digital goods in doubt. It defined tangible personal property as “all goods, wares, merchandise, products and commodities, and all tangible or corporeal things and substances which are dealt in and capable of being possessed and exchanged.” Though streamed content can be experienced, it isn’t exactly tangible or corporeal.

The Digital Goods Rule removes the doubt. Thus, starting January 30, 2021, Colorado’s 2.9% state sales tax and applicable local sales taxes apply to tangible personal property delivered by:

Compact disc

Electronic download

Internet streaming (e.g., Disney+ and Netflix)

Sales tax applies when a consumer buys a movie through an online purchase and downloads it to their computer, or buys a movie accessed through an internet browser but doesn’t download it. And it applies to monthly subscription fees that allow purchasers to “select and stream movies and television shows from a library of available titles.” See the adopted rules for more details.

Computer software not meeting the criteria enumerated in Rule 39-26-102(15) remains nontaxable.