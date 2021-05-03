Kansas lawmakers override veto to enact economic nexus threshold and marketplace facilitator law

Lawmakers in Kansas gathered May 3, 2021, to start finalizing the state budget and attempt to override several gubernatorial vetoes. Shortly after convening, they succeeded in overriding the veto on Senate Bill 50, which requires marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use tax, establishes an economic nexus threshold, and removes click-through nexus provisions. These changes take effect July 1, 2021.

Under the existing remote seller provision, any amount of business in the state by an out-of-state seller could conceivably create an obligation to register with the Kansas Department of Revenue then collect and remit sales tax.

Every other state’s economic nexus law provides safe harbor for small remote businesses. Starting July 1, 2021, the law in Kansas will do the same. An out-of-state seller will be required to register, collect, and remit only if the retailer had:

More than $100,000 of cumulative gross receipts from sales to customers in the state for the period of January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021; or

More than $100,000 of cumulative gross receipts from sales to customers in the state during the current or immediately preceding calendar year.

SB 50 specifies that a remote seller meeting the economic nexus threshold “shall not be required to collect and remit any taxes from sales occurring prior to July 1, 2021.”