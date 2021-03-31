Kansas governor vetoes sales threshold for out-of-state sellers and collection requirement for marketplace facilitators

At the end of March, Kansas lawmakers passed legislation establishing a new economic nexus threshold for out-of-state businesses and requiring marketplace facilitators to collect and remit Kansas sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers. It was widely believed Governor Laura Kelly would sign it. Instead, the governor vetoed Senate Bill 50 on April 16, 2021 .

Update May 3, 2021: Kansas lawmakers overrode the governor's veto on May 3. The economic nexus threshold and marketplace facilitator collection requirement will take effect July 1, 2021.

Kansas currently requires all out-of-state sellers to collect and remit Kansas sales tax. Had Gov. Laura Kelly signed SB 50, the state would have provided safe harbor for certain remote businesses.

A bit of background is in order. States won the right to tax remote sales (those by a business with no physical presence in the state) when the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the physical presence rule in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). After the decision, states quickly adopted economic nexus laws that base a sales tax collection obligation on a remote seller’s economic activity in the state.

Many states modeled their laws after the South Dakota economic nexus law that triggered the demise of the physical presence limitation.* Thus, most states provide safe harbor for businesses whose sales in the state are under a certain threshold (e.g., $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the state in a calendar year). Kansas was the outlier.

In August 2019, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced it would use the Wayfair decision to tax remote sales “to the fullest extent possible permitted by law” starting October 1, 2019. Unlike other states, it did not provide an exception for small sellers. Although the Kansas Attorney General found the policy to be “inconsistent with Wayfair,” the governor stood by the department.

Jump forward to today. SB 50 sought to establish an economic nexus threshold similar to thresholds in other states — though every state’s threshold is different. Under the bill, an out-of-state retailer with no physical presence in Kansas would establish economic nexus and an obligation to register then collect and remit Kansas sales and use tax if the retailer had:

More than $100,000 of cumulative gross receipts from sales to customers in the state for the period of January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021; or

More than $100,000 of cumulative gross receipts from sales to customers in the state during the current or immediately preceding calendar year.

Any remote retailer satisfying either of the above criteria would have collect and remit sales and use tax starting July 1, 2021. The bill specifies that any such retailer “shall not be required to collect and remit any taxes from sales occurring prior to July 1, 2021.” See the text of SB 50 for additional details.

Had it been adopted, the $100,000 economic nexus threshold would have been a notable policy shift for Kansas.

As of last fall, the Kansas Department of Revenue had reportedly collected approximately $5 million in sales and use taxes from out-of-state sellers with less than $100,000 in annual sales in the state. At the time, Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said non-collecting remote sellers that hadn’t already been contacted by the state would be hearing from the department in the coming months.

SB 50 tried to put an end to that plan, at least with respect to businesses selling beneath the $100,000 threshold. But it also raised questions.

According to the 2019 notice, Sales Tax Requirements for Retailers Doing Business in Kansas, “Remote sellers who are not already registered with the Kansas Department of Revenue must register and begin collecting and remitting Kansas sales and/or use tax by October 1, 2019.” And under SB 50, the $100,000 economic nexus threshold is effective January 1, 2020, (the immediately preceding calendar year) or later.

So, what tax law would have governed remote sales occurring October 2019 through December 2019? Could Kansas come after a remote seller for uncollected tax for that period? Would it? And what about out-of-state sellers who have been held liable for tax on sales into the state since October 2019? Could they apply for a refund?

According to Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara, “This is the oddest provision” in the bill.