Kansas to seek sales tax revenue from unregistered remote sellers

Out-of-state retailers that aren’t registered to collect and remit Kansas sales tax could soon be hearing from the Kansas Department of Revenue.

This enforcement effort shouldn’t come as a surprise. In August 2019, the Kansas Department of Revenue published a notice announcing sales tax requirements for retailers doing business in Kansas. It explained how the United States Supreme Court’s decision on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018) had overturned “prior rulings that a remote seller must have a physical presence in a state before that state can require the remote seller to collect that state’s sales or use tax.”

Because of the decision, the notice said, “Kansas can, and does, require on-line and other remote sellers with no physical presence in Kansas to collect and remit the applicable sales or use tax on sales delivered into Kansas.”

Kansas isn’t alone in taxing remote sales, but it is unique. Following the Wayfair decision, legislatures in most states adopted economic nexus laws requiring certain out-of-state businesses to register then collect and remit sales tax. The Kansas Legislature hasn’t enacted an economic nexus law (more on this below). Even so, the Department of Revenue believes the Wayfair decision gives it the authority to tax remote sales.

What the Wayfair ruling doesn’t do, according to the department, is give it the authority to establish a small seller exception.

Every state except Kansas provides safe harbor for small sellers, those whose sales or transaction volume is under a certain economic nexus threshold. For example, California’s economic nexus threshold is $500,000; South Dakota’s is $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions; and so on. Economic nexus thresholds vary from state to state, as seen in this state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.

Since Kansas has no safe harbor for small sellers, it has no economic nexus threshold. Thus, even very small out-of-state sellers are required to register to do business and collect sales tax in the Sunflower State. In fact, the state has reportedly collected approximately $5 million in sales and use taxes from remote sellers with less than $100,000 in annual sales in the state since the Kansas Department of Revenue began enforcing its remote sales tax requirement on October 1, 2019.

Out-of-state businesses that aren’t currently collecting tax on their Kansas sales should expect to hear from the department in the coming months. At a tax conference earlier this week, Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said the department intends to contact large sellers first, before moving on to small sellers.