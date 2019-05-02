Automated sales tax solutions for Shopify Plus customers
Have you received a nexus alert from Shopify?
To make sure you’re compliant in new states and jurisdictions, there are a few steps to follow.
Shopify can help you determine economic nexus, which is established when you reach sales or transaction thresholds in other states. It’s also possible to establish nexus if your employees attend trade shows, if you have employees in other locations, or if you store goods off-site. Our nexus assessment can help you gain a more complete picture of where you owe.
If you owe back taxes, consider submitting a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA). Proactively working with states to settle your tax bill can help you reduce or even eliminate late penalties as well as limit the time frame the authorities look back on.
It’s important to register to collect sales tax in every jurisdiction where you’ve crossed a nexus threshold. States have different rules and processes for registering, and Avalara can help if you have to register with multiple states.
Once you’re registered, you’ll have to file and remit returns based on each jurisdiction’s schedule. Avalara can help you offload a lot of the process by creating signature-ready returns or even filing on your behalf.
Avalara AvaTax
Automatically calculate sales tax on all Shopify Plus sales using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction.
Haven’t set up your AvaTax account yet? Contact Shopify Plus Support or take advantage of the setup walk-through below to learn how to activate AvaTax on your own.
Getting started with AvaTax
Watch our guided product tour for Shopify Plus merchants. You’ll learn how to configure settings so AvaTax calculates tax for all your Shopify Plus transactions, and hear tips for getting the most out of AvaTax.
“Having Avalara in place allows us the freedom to focus on our business, not on sales tax management or burdensome maintenance.”
Adam Litvack, Ecommerce Manager at Ganz
Features and benefits
Save time
Rates and rules change too frequently to keep up with your own research. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.
Sell in more places
AvaTax supports growth for your business, with calculations for 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.
Get started easily
We built AvaTax so you can activate it from your Shopify Plus store in just a few quick and painless steps.
Frequently asked questions
AvaTax sends real-time sales tax calculations to Shopify Plus using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you activate AvaTax within Shopify Plus and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:
- Tax calculation settings for various tax types
- Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
- Product taxability settings for what you sell
Avalara provides a comprehensive Avalara University course designed specifically for Shopify Plus merchants to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly with your business. Users will typically:
- Assign and apply tax schedules
- Set up taxability information
- Set up tax exemptions rules
- Configure more advanced rules
Visit the Avalara Help Center to set up AvaTax for Shopify Plus today
Want help with returns? Let Avalara automate your sales tax returns and filing.
To order online, sign in to your Avalara account or request an appointment.
Still have questions about AvaTax and Shopify Plus? Learn more at the Shopify Help Center or browse the Avalara Help Center.
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/subsidiary companies, etc.). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies. Note: AvaTax requires users have only one company file open at a time
AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), AvaTax is also able to calculate tax from that information.
You can select which documents AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.
Yes, AvaTax will calculate sales tax on credit memos.
Resources
Learn more about automating tax compliance
This guide will walk you through the key steps for getting and staying compliant across jurisdictions.
Connect with Avalara
We can help you register in multiple jurisdictions, obtain licenses, and file returns. Our flexible pricing starts at just $19/month, plus $25 per return.
