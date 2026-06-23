Therabody’s rapid expansion following the success of Theragun created multiple tax challenges as the company began selling across multiple channels — including ecommerce, Amazon, big-box retail, hospitality, and distributors, reaching a global customer base with varying tax rules and compliance requirements.

Further, the 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair Supreme Court ruling introduced economic nexus laws, requiring businesses to collect and remit sales tax based on where the sales are made, not just where the business had a physical presence.

As a result, Therabody’s U.S. filing obligations jumped from eight states in 2019 to 32 states in 2020 — creating a complex web of varying tax rates and jurisdictional rules that were difficult to manage. As Vivek Dadhania, Tax Manager at Therabody, explains, “Once economic nexus opened up across the United States, that meant I now have to figure out these rates by local jurisdictions, and these rates change every quarter or even more frequently.”

At the same time, Therabody’s international expansion introduced GST and VAT compliance challenges. Registering in multiple countries required navigating different tax structures, reporting requirements, and fluctuating rates, adding a significant administrative burden on the team.

“You’ve got Amazon marketplaces, Amazon warehouses, our own websites, consignment locations... and the question is how to not only understand how much VAT to charge but also how to file the VAT properly in each respective country,” says Vivek.

In 2023, Therabody underwent a major ERP reconfiguration that disrupted the exemption certificate management process, requiring thousands of certificates to be revalidated quickly. Manual processes couldn’t keep pace, and with several key accounts integrated with electronic data interchange, a minor tax calculation error could disrupt business operations and cash collection.

“In February 2023, all our overrides went away... we had to start exemption certificate management from scratch,” says Vivek.