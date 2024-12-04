We’re making exempt sales easy in Shopify

If you’re using Avalara for Shopify, you already know our powerful automated solutions simplify sales tax compliance at every step — from calculation to filing and remittance — right in the platform your business utilizes every day. (And if you’re not using Avalara for Shopify, now’s a great time to get started!) We’re constantly innovating to make things even easier for our customers, though — so you can continue to grow and scale, operate more efficiently, and free up time and resources for initiatives that allow your people to do what they do best. And our recent addition of Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) to Avalara for Shopify is yet another innovation designed to help you thrive.

Exempt sales add complexity to compliance

Almost every seller has sales that are exempt from sales tax, whether it’s because a product isn’t taxable, the buyer has an exemption (for example, if they’re buying items to resell), or some other reason. And if you’re a wholesaler or sell B2B, you’ve probably got a lot of exempt sales. However, that doesn’t mean you can just not collect sales tax and call it good. You need to understand why a sale is exempt, collect and validate a certificate from the buyer to prove it actually should be exempt, and manage those exemption certificates so you’re ready in case of an audit. See our infographic with the five steps to exemption certificate compliance It gets even more complicated as your business grows and sells in more markets. Just like other sales tax regulations, different states do things differently when it comes to exemptions. Auditors often target exempt sales because it’s easy for businesses to make mistakes — and as we all know, states don’t like missing out on tax revenue.

Avalara ECM to the rescue