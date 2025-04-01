March 2025 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
Nuts and bolts
SALTy about tax deductions? As U.S. taxpayers prepare to submit their income tax returns, many of them are counting on deductions to lessen their tax burden (or get money back). But business owners can benefit from some deductions too; learn about the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, how it’s calculated, and whether your business can take advantage of it.
Retail delivery fee resistance. While Colorado and Minnesota are currently the only two states with a retail delivery fee (RDF), several other states are considering them. But while interest from lawmakers is rising, proposed fees are facing pushback.
New tax rate in the Natural State? If Senate Bill 289 is enacted, the Arkansas sales tax rate would drop to 6.375% from 6.5%, affecting both in-state businesses and out-of-state businesses that sell into the state. Find out which products would be subject to this lower tax rate (and which would be exempt).
Modernizing sales tax in Minnesota. Minnesota is also considering a change to its tax rate. Governor Tim Walz introduced a budget proposal that would broaden the sales tax to include more services and lower the state sales tax rate. Get the details about the proposed changes — including which sales tax “loopholes” might be eliminated under this plan.
Sales tax permits 101. Every state with a sales tax requires businesses to register for a sales tax permit before they can collect and remit sales tax. But what is a sales tax permit? And does your business need one?
Max tax attacks. Local taxing jurisdictions in some states limit the amount of local tax owed on a single item. Not knowing the regulations can put remote sellers at risk of over-collecting or incorrectly reporting tax.
Don’t mess with taxes. If you’re doing business in the Lone Star State, you may encounter the Texas franchise tax. Find out how this tax is calculated, how to file a franchise tax report, and how to find out if your business is liable for it.
Tax changes spring forth. Daffodils are blooming, the sun is peeking out from behind rain clouds, and new tax rate changes are taking effect starting April 1.
From the Property Tax Desk
Back to basics: Property tax. Are you starting a property tax system from scratch? Step one: Relax — we’ve got you covered. Step two: Read this step-by-step guide.
Mergers and acquisitions — and property taxes. Managing property taxes and business license compliance for your company can get tricky, especially during mergers, acquisitions, and expansions. Learn which business events can trigger changes to your property tax obligations.
Accounting for property value. For many accounting firms, adding property tax valuation and compliance is a great way to support your clients and help them receive fair and appropriate tax bills every year. To help you get started, here are our top tips on determining property value.
Tax assessment deep dive. What’s the difference between a tax assessment and property tax? And how do you appeal a tax assessment if you feel you’ve been taxed unfairly? We dive into tax assessments and show you how Avalara Property Tax can help you stay on top of property taxes.
From the tap
California wines, Canadian whiskey, Mexican mezcal. Alcohol import tariffs could significantly impact the beverage-alcohol industry. Pour yourself a strong drink and read up on the latest.
Raise a glass Down Under. Australia generally increases taxes on beer, spirits, and other eligible beverages twice yearly. But it turns out that keeping beer taxes low is popular with folks who drink, serve, and brew beer. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is hoping to cash in on this popularity by freezing tax increases on draught beer for two years.
From the around the globe
Tariff turbulence. We’re keeping track of current tariffs news and how tariffs might affect tax compliance for your business. Here are our posts on handling U.S.-China tariffs and the eventual end of de minimis; how to get your business ready for de minimis exemption changes; what you need to know about the U.S.-Canada trade war; how to prepare for tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China; and the latest on steel and aluminum tariffs.
Wait a minute — what even are tariffs? If you’ve been nodding along with dinner party conversations and making a mental note to look up what exactly tariffs, duties, and import taxes are, we’re here to help. Find out how tariffs work and how they impact trade.
Cross-border complexities. Businesses selling cross-border are facing increasingly complex tax compliance challenges, like changing regulations, unpredictable tariffs, and e-invoicing mandates. Learn about the future of cross-border compliance.
Going global? Find out how BigCommerce and Avalara are working together to simplify cross-border trade so you can expand your ecommerce business internationally.
