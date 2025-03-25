April 2025 sales tax rate changes

April typically brings a flood of sales tax rate changes. Read on to find out the states with updated sales tax rates effective April 1, 2025.

Alaska. Seasonal sales tax rates take effect in the cities of Craig, Ketchikan, Seldovia (see Sales Tax Quick Facts), Sitka, and Skagway. (The city of Whittier eliminated its seasonal sales tax and adopted a year-round sales tax effective January 1, 2025.)

Arizona. The city of Prescott approved an additional local transaction privilege tax starting April 1. See the Arizona Department of Revenue for a list of affected business classifications.

Arkansas. There are many local sales tax updates throughout the state, as well as annexations and de-annexations, which can impact tax rates. See the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

California. In November 2024, California voters throughout the state approved numerous district sales and use tax rate increases. Rate increases range from modest (e.g., 0.25% in the city of Arcadia) to substantial (e.g., 1.75% in the city of Arcata). There are no sales tax rate decreases. See the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration for more details.

Georgia. There’s just one local rate change in the Peach State on April 1, 2025. See the Georgia Department of Revenue for details.

Kansas. There are several local sales tax updates as of April 1. See the Kansas Department of Revenue for more information.

Louisiana. The state sales tax rate increased on January 1, 2025. On April 1, 2025, there will be county and/or city sales and use tax rate increases in Lafayette Parish, Morehouse Parish, St. Mary Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and Vermilion Parish. See the Louisiana Association of Tax Administrators for details.

Minnesota. More than a dozen tax districts in Minnesota are implementing April 2025 sales tax updates. See the Minnesota Department of Revenue for details.

Missouri. As is often the case, numerous local sales and use tax rate changes take effect on April 1 in Missouri. See the Missouri Department of Revenue for more information.

Nebraska. Three tax jurisdictions are imposing new sales and use taxes on April 1, and five localities are increasing sales and use tax rates. See the Nebraska Department of Revenue to learn more.

North Dakota. Several local sales and use tax rates will increase between 0.25% and 1%. There will also be at least one new local lodging tax. See the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner for details.

Ohio. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) approved a 0.5% sales tax rate increase for all of Franklin County and portions of several other counties within the COTA. See the Ohio Department of Taxation for more details.

Texas. Several local sales tax rate changes take effect April 1 in the Lone Star State. See the Texas Comptroller for specifics.

Utah. Many local sales tax rate changes come into effect on April 1. The Utah State Tax Commission provides more information.

Washington. Sales and use tax rate changes take effect in more than 20 jurisdictions in Washington on April 1. See the Washington Department of Revenue.

Wisconsin. Racine County is imposing a new 0.5% county sales and use tax starting April 1. See the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.