What are sales tax permits and does your business need one?

State Cost Registration method and notes

Arizona $12 state fee; various local fees for in-state businesses Online registration preferred. Arizona TPT licenses are valid for one year and must be renewed annually by January 1. Businesses with more than one location must renew their TPT licenses online. Renewal fees may apply for in-state businesses but there’s no renewal fee for remote sellers and marketplace facilitators.

California $0 Online registration only. It’s free to register for a California seller’s permit but a security deposit may be required. Permits are valid for as long as selling operation is actively engaged in business as a seller.

Colorado $4–$16, plus a $50 deposit Online registration preferred for remote sellers. The cost to register for a two-year Colorado sales tax license is prorated depending on the date of issuance, plus a one-time $50 deposit. The deposit is automatically refunded to the business after $50 in state sales tax has been remitted to the department. Additional fees may apply in self-collected jurisdictions. There’s no charge or deposit for a retailer’s use tax license.

Licenses are valid for a two-year period and expire at the end of each odd-numbered year. All active Colorado sales tax licenses expire on December 31 of odd-numbered years (the next expiration date is December 31, 2027) and will need to be renewed.

Connecticut $100 Online registration only. Connecticut sales and use tax permits expire every two years but are automatically renewed and mailed at no cost by the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, as long as an account is active and in good standing.

Delaware N/A There’s no general state sales tax in Delaware. Other registration requirements may apply.

Florida $0 Online registration preferred and required for remote sellers. It’s free to register for Florida sales tax online; a small fee may apply when registering by mail.

Louisiana $0 Online registration required for remote sellers. It’s free for remote sellers to register online through the Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers. In-state businesses register through the Louisiana Department of Revenue. There’s no fee to register with the state but parishes may impose additional sales tax registration requirements and fees.

Maryland $0 Online registration preferred. It’s free to register for a Maryland sales and use tax license. Maryland sales tax licenses generally do not expire.

Michigan $0 Online registration preferred. Michigan sales tax registration is free. Michigan sales tax licenses are valid January through December of the tax year listed on the license. The Michigan Department of Treasury issues sales tax licenses yearly. Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).

Minnesota $0 Online registration preferred. It’s free to register for a sales and use tax account in Minnesota. Minnesota sales tax licenses do not expire but can be revoked if businesses do not comply with sales and use tax laws. Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).

Mississippi $0 Online registration only. It’s free to register for a Mississippi sales tax permit. Sales tax permits don’t expire or require renewal provided the holder continues in the same business at the same location (a separate permit is required for each location). However, some businesses may be required to post a bond before a permit is issued.

Montana N/A There’s no general sales tax in Montana. Other registration requirements may apply.

Nevada $15 Online registration preferred. There is a $15 fee per location to register for a Nevada sales tax permit. Some businesses are required to submit a security deposit as well. Retailers with no physical presence in the state must pay a minimum fee of $15 and should register for a sales tax permit through My Nevada Tax. Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).

New Hampshire N/A There’s no general sales tax in New Hampshire. Other registration requirements may apply.

Ohio $0 or $50 Online registration preferred. The cost for in-state vendors to register for an Ohio vendor’s license is $50, and a separate license is required for each fixed place of business. The license is free for out-of-state sellers that make taxable retail sales in the state. Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).

Oregon N/A There’s no general sales tax in Oregon. Other registration requirements (e.g., for the bicycle excise tax) may apply. See the Oregon Department of Revenue for details.

Pennsylvania $0 Online registration only. It’s free to register for a Pennsylvania sales tax license. Sales and use tax licenses are renewed automatically every five years provided there are no outstanding filing obligations or tax liabilities.

Rhode Island $0 Online registration preferred. It’s free to register for or renew a Rhode Island retail sales tax license. Sales tax permits are valid from July 1 through June 30; renewal applications are due each year by February 1. Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).

South Carolina $50 Online registration preferred. The cost to register for a South Carolina retail license is $50, and a separate retail license is required for each location. The license is valid for as long as the same retailer operates the business at that location (unless revoked by the Department of Revenue). Separate local business licenses may also be required.

Texas $0 Online registration preferred. It’s free to register for a Texas sales tax permit. However, businesses may be required to post a security bond.

Utah $0 Online registration preferred. It’s free to register for a Utah sales and use tax license through the Utah State Tax Commission. Qualifying remote sellers can register through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS).