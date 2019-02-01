The Washington (WA) state sales tax rate is currently 6.5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 10.4%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Washington are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Washington sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Marketplace facilitators in Washington with no physical presence in the state and more than $100,000 in gross retail sales in the state in the current or preceding calendar year must collect Washington retail sales tax on taxable retail sales. As of January 1, 2020, the $100,000 threshold is based on cumulative gross income in Washington, not retail sales. The threshold refers to all Washington sales made through the marketplace — its own and third-party sales.

Amazon is headquartered in Washington state, where it also owns and operates several fulfillment centers and customer service centers. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) programs.