The Oklahoma (OK) state sales tax rate is currently 4.5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 11.5%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Oklahoma are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Oklahoma sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Oklahoma sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, it is complex and time consuming due to the volume of jurisdictions.

Oklahoma was noted in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees. The only “…thing to watch out for: cities, towns and counties may levy additional sales taxes, which can make the combined sales tax rate top 8%.”

Sales tax must be collected in Oklahoma when delivery or transfer of possession of taxable tangible personal property or services occurs within the state.

As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Oklahoma encourages out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.