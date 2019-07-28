All state rates > Oklahoma sales tax rates

Oklahoma state sales tax rate range

4.5-11.5%
Base state sales tax rate 4.5%
Local rate range 0%-7%
Total rate range 4.5%-11.5%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Oklahoma sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

2023 rates for Oklahoma cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Oklahoma City

Tulsa

Norman

Broken Arrow

Edmond

Lawton

Moore

Midwest City

Stillwater

Enid

Muskogee

Owasso

Bartlesville

Shawnee

Yukon

Bixby

Ardmore

Ponca City

Jenks

Duncan

Mustang

Del City

Sapulpa

Sand Springs

El Reno

Bethany

Claremore

Altus

Durant

All Oklahoma city rates

Oklahoma County

Tulsa County

Cleveland County

Comanche County

Canadian County

Rogers County

Payne County

Wagoner County

Muskogee County

Creek County

Pottawatomie County

Garfield County

Grady County

Washington County

Le Flore County

Carter County

Osage County

Cherokee County

Kay County

Pittsburg County

Stephens County

Bryan County

Sequoyah County

Logan County

Delaware County

Mayes County

Pontotoc County

McClain County

Lincoln County

All Oklahoma county rates

Oklahoma sales tax details

The Oklahoma (OK) state sales tax rate is currently 4.5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 11.5%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Oklahoma are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Oklahoma sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Oklahoma sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, it is complex and time consuming due to the volume of jurisdictions.

Oklahoma was noted in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees. The only “…thing to watch out for: cities, towns and counties may levy additional sales taxes, which can make the combined sales tax rate top 8%.”

Sales tax must be collected in Oklahoma when delivery or transfer of possession of taxable tangible personal property or services occurs within the state.

As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Oklahoma encourages out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation  to register with the state and collect.

Oklahoma sales tax resources

Oklahoma sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Oklahoma sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

