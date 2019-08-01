The Wisconsin (WI) state sales tax rate is currently 5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 5.6%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Wisconsin are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Wisconsin sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.



Wisconsin sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, it is complex and time consuming due to the volume of jurisdictions.



Amazon.com is building a fulfillment center in Wisconsin. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs. Amazon began collecting sales tax in Wisconsin in November 2013.



Wisconsin sales tax must be collected on retail sales, leases, or rentals of tangible personal property or taxable services. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Wisconsin encourages businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.