State-by-state registration requirements for marketplace sellers

On June 21, 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States authorized states to tax remote sales based on the seller’s economic activity in the state, or economic nexus. More than 40 states, and counting, now have economic nexus laws on the books. Around the same time, states began requiring marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of their third-party sellers. Approximately 35 states (including D.C.), and counting, now have such marketplace facilitator laws on the books. These two significant events have left many marketplace sellers wondering, “Do I need to register in a state if I exceed the economic nexus threshold, but all of my sales are via a marketplace that collects and remits on my behalf?" Unfortunately, as is often the case with sales tax, the answer is: “It depends.”



Whether a marketplace seller needs to register with a state generally depends on certain circumstances, described below. Because this question really only comes into play when a state has both marketplace facilitator laws and economic nexus laws, we’ll only examine the states that have both laws in place. The effective dates below refer to the date marketplace facilitators are required to collect and remit tax on all marketplace sales. Registration requirements generally vary based on how a marketplace seller makes sales in each state: Remote multichannel seller: You sell through a marketplace(s) and other channels into the state and have no physical presence in the state.

You sell through a marketplace(s) and other channels into the state and have no physical presence in the state. Remote marketplace seller: You only sell through a marketplace(s) into the state and have no physical presence in the state.

You sell through a marketplace(s) into the state and have no physical presence in the state. In-state multichannel seller: You have a physical presence in the state and sell through a marketplace(s) and other channels in the state.

You have a physical presence in the state and sell through a marketplace(s) and other channels in the state. In-state marketplace seller: You have a physical presence in the state and only sell through a marketplace(s). Bear in mind that although marketplace facilitator laws may relieve some marketplace sellers from certain sales tax collection obligations, marketplace sellers can have a physical presence — and an obligation to collect and remit sales or use tax — in states where their inventory is stored for sale. Marketplace facilitator laws don’t erase past tax liability. The information provided below is based on state statutes and information from state tax departments available as of July 31, 2019. It is subject to change as tax officials work through and refine the policies. You should always consult directly with a trusted tax advisor or the taxing jurisdiction before deciding how to deal with sales and use tax compliance in a given state. For more information or assistance in determining your sales tax registration, collection, and remittance requirements, contact Avalara Professional Services.

Registration requirements by state

Last updated November 29, 2021

Alabama Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

January 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $250,000 in Alabama sales in the previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include direct sales and sales made through a non-collecting marketplace

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace, including sales by related parties and marketplace sellers

Marketplace sellers should exclude sales made through a collecting marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Alabama sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register and collect Alabama sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You're not required to register with the state, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Alabama Department of Revenue (DOR) for more information.

You're not required to register with the state, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Alabama Department of Revenue (DOR) for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Alabama DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Alabama DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re not required to register for a sales/use tax account but should instead apply for an exemption certificate with the State of Alabama. (The in-state seller must have the exemption certificate to purchase items for resale tax exempt.) Contact the Alabama DOR for more information.

You’re not required to register for a sales/use tax account but should instead apply for an exemption certificate with the State of Alabama. (The in-state seller must have the exemption certificate to purchase items for resale tax exempt.) Contact the Alabama DOR for more information. Learn more here and here.

Alaska Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

Varies by jurisdiction Economic nexus threshold:

At least 200 transactions or more than $100,000 in statewide gross sales of goods property or products in the previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include direct sales and sales made through a marketplace

Marketplace facilitators should include all gross sales within the state of Alaska Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Alaska sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Note: You're only required to register if you sell into districts that enforce economic nexus; if you sell only into localities without economic nexus, registration isn't required. Remote marketplace seller: You may be required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold and sell into localities with economic nexus; contact the Alaska Department of RevenueRemote Seller Sales Tax Commission (ARSSTC) for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the ARSSTC and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. Note: You're only required to register if you sell into districts that enforce economic nexus; if you sell only into localities without economic nexus, registration isn't required. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register for a sales/use tax account if you cross the economic nexus threshold and sell into localities with economic nexus. Contact the ARSSTC for more information. Learn more about economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws in Alaska.

Arizona Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019

Economic nexus threshold:

For remote sellers, more than $200,000 in Arizona sales for calendar year 2019; more than $150,000 for calendar year 2020; and more than $100,000 for calendar year 2021 and subsequent calendar years. For marketplace providers, more than $100,000 in Arizona sales annually; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Marketplace sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Arizona sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register and collect Arizona sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You're not required to register with the state if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Arizona DOR for more information.

You're not required to register with the state if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Arizona DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Arizona DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Arizona DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Arizona DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Arizona DOR for more information. Learn more here and here.

Arkansas

Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2019

Economic nexus threshold:

At least 200 transactions or more than $100,000 in aggregate Arkansas sales in the previous or current calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a collecting marketplace

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Arkansas sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register and collect Arkansas sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You may not be required to register with the state if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) for more information.

You may not be required to register with the state if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Arkansas DFA and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Arkansas DFA and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re likely required to register; contact the Arkansas DFA for more information.

You’re likely required to register; contact the Arkansas DFA for more information. Learn more here.

California

Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $500,000 in California sales in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include sales made through any marketplace facilitator (additional information)

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect California use tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register and collect California use tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You're not required to register with the state if you cross the economic nexus threshold if; contact the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) for more information.

You're not required to register with the state if you cross the economic nexus threshold if; contact the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the CDTFA and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the CDTFA and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller : You’re required to register; contact the CDTFA for more information.

: You’re required to register; contact the CDTFA for more information. Learn more here.

Colorado

Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

At least $100,000 in Colorado retail sales in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the platform Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Colorado use tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register and collect Colorado use tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You may not be required to register with the state if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) for more information.

You may not be required to register with the state if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Colorado DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Colorado DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Colorado DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Colorado DOR for more information. Self-collecting jurisdictions may have different requirements.

Learn more here.

Connecticut Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

December 1, 2018 Economic nexus threshold:

At least 200 transactions and $250,000 in Connecticut gross receipts in the state in the preceding 12-month period; threshold changes to 200 transactions and $100,000 in sales effective July 1, 2019; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) and collect Connecticut sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you’ve crossed the economic nexus threshold. Sales made through a collecting marketplace should be reported as gross sales and deducted.



You’re required to register with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) and collect Connecticut sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you’ve crossed the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the Connecticut DRS. Specify that you only sell through a marketplace facilitator and you’ll be registered for an annual filing frequency. Sales made through a collecting marketplace should be reported as gross sales and deducted.

You’re required to register with the Connecticut DRS. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. Sales made through a collecting marketplace should be reported as gross sales and deducted.

You’re required to register and collect sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the Connecticut DRS. Specify that you only sell through a marketplace facilitator and you’ll be registered for an annual filing frequency. Sales made through a collecting marketplace should be reported as gross sales and deducted.

You’re required to register with the Connecticut DRS. Learn more here.

Florida Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2021

Economic nexus threshold:

A marketplace facilitator that has a physical presence in Florida or makes or facilitates more than $100,000 in taxable sales of tangible personal property in Florida during the previous calendar year must collect and remit sales tax on behalf of marketplace sellers; full details about Florida's economic nexus law here. When calculating the threshold: Marketplace facilitators include direct and third-party sales in their threshold count

Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Florida sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Florida sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You're not required to register with the DOR if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the DOR for more information.

You're not required to register with the DOR if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Florida sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register and collect Florida sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the DOR for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the DOR for more information. Learn more here and here.

Georgia Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

April 1, 2020

Economic nexus threshold:

A marketplace facilitator that makes or facilitates taxable retail sales of $100,000 or more in aggregate in the previous or current calendar year is the retailer for each taxable retail sale it facilitates in Georgia on behalf of a marketplace seller; full details about Georgia's economic nexus law here. When calculating the threshold: Marketplace facilitators include direct and third-party sales in their threshold count

Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Georgia sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Georgia sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You may be required to register with the DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact DOR for more information.

You may be required to register with the DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Georgia sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register and collect Georgia sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the DOR for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the DOR for more information. Learn more here and here.

Hawaii Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

January 1, 2020

Economic nexus threshold:

At least 200 transactions or $100,000 in gross income from Hawaii sales in the state in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Marketplace facilitators should include direct and third-party sales in their threshold count

Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace, except: Sales of tangible personal property made through a marketplace but shipped into the state by the marketplace seller, and Sales of intangible personal property and services in the state that are ultimately used or consumed in the state, regardless of whether the sales are direct or made through a facilitator.

Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Hawaii Department of Taxation (DOTAX) and collect Hawaii general excise tax (GET) on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Hawaii Department of Taxation (DOTAX) and collect Hawaii general excise tax (GET) on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register with DOTAX if you cross the economic nexus threshold even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact DOTAX for more information.

You’re required to register with DOTAX if you cross the economic nexus threshold even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact DOTAX for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Hawaii GET on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register and collect Hawaii GET on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact DOTAX for more information.

You’re required to register; contact DOTAX for more information. Please note that marketplace sellers may be liable for GET in some situations. Learn more here and here.

Idaho Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

June 1, 2019

Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in cumulative gross receipts from Idaho sales in the state in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold count

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Idaho State Tax Commission and collect Idaho sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Idaho State Tax Commission and collect Idaho sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller. You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold, even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Idaho State Tax Commission for more information.

You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold, even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Idaho State Tax Commission for more information. In-state multichannel seller. You’re required to register with the Idaho State Tax Commission and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Idaho State Tax Commission and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller. You’re required to register; contact the Idaho State Tax Commission for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Idaho State Tax Commission for more information. Learn more here.

Illinois Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

January 1, 2020 Economic nexus threshold:

At least $100,000 in gross receipts from Illinois sales or at least 200 transactions in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace prior to January 1, 2020, and exclude them starting January 1, 2020

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace starting January 1, 2020 Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Illinois sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Illinois sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the Illinois DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold, even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Illinois DOR for more information.

You’re required to register with the Illinois DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold, even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Illinois DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Illinois DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Illinois DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Illinois DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Illinois DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Indiana Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross revenue from Indiana sales or at least 200 transactions in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers exclude sales made through a marketplace unless the marketplace isn’t required to collect tax on their behalf

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Indiana sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Indiana sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the Indiana DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold, even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Indiana DOR for more information.

You’re required to register with the Indiana DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold, even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Indiana DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Indiana DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Indiana DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Indiana DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Indiana DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Iowa Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

January 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

At least $100,000 in Iowa sales or at least 200 separate transactions in the current or previous calendar year from January 1 through June 30, 2019. The transactions threshold was eliminated as of July 1, 2019; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers include sales made through a marketplace

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Iowa Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Iowa sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You must report all sales but may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Iowa Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Iowa sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register and collect Iowa sales tax if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re not required to register and collect Iowa sales tax if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Iowa DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. You must report all sales but may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Iowa DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Iowa DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Iowa DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Kansas Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2021 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in Kansas sales in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Marketplace facilitators include all sales (direct and third-party) made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Kansas Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Kentucky sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Kansas Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Kentucky sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You may be required to register with the Kansas DOR, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the DOR for more information.

You may be required to register with the Kansas DOR, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Kansas DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider.

You’re required to register with the Kansas DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the Kansas DOR for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the Kansas DOR for more information. Learn more in SB 50 and from the Kansas DOR.

Kentucky Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in Kentucky sales or at least 200 separate transactions in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers include sales made through a marketplace as of July 1, 2019

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Kentucky sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Sales made through a collecting marketplace may be deducted as an “Other deduction” with the description, “Sales Tax Collected by a Marketplace Provider.”

You’re required to register with the Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Kentucky sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: Effective July 1, 2019, you’re not required to register with the Kentucky DOR, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Kentucky DOR for more information.

Effective July 1, 2019, you’re not required to register with the Kentucky DOR, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Kentucky DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Kentucky DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider. Sales made through a collecting marketplace may be deducted as an “Other deduction” with the description, “Sales Tax Collected by a Marketplace Provider.”

You’re required to register with the Kentucky DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Kentucky DOR for more information. Sales made through a collecting marketplace may be deducted as an “Other deduction” with the description, “Sales Tax Collected by a Marketplace Provider.”

You’re required to register; contact the Kentucky DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Louisiana Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2020 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in Louisiana sales or at least 200 separate transactions in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers (Commission) within the Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Louisiana sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers (Commission) within the Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Louisiana sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the Commission if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Commission for more information.

You’re required to register with the Commission if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Commission for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re to register with the DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider.

You’re to register with the DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace provider. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the DOR for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Maine Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in Maine gross sales or 200 or more separate transactions of tangible personal property, electronically delivered products, or taxable sales in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a collecting marketplace as of October 1, 2019

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with Maine Revenue Services (MRS) and collect Maine sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with Maine Revenue Services (MRS) and collect Maine sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You're not required to register with MRS if you cross the economic nexus threshold if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the MRS for more information.

You're not required to register with MRS if you cross the economic nexus threshold if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the MRS for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register MRS and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register MRS and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact MRS for more information.

You’re required to register; contact MRS for more information. Learn more here.

Maryland Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross revenue or at least 200 separate sales of tangible personal property or taxable services in Maryland during the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include all sales, direct and facilitated

Marketplace facilitators should also include all sales into the state Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Comptroller of Maryland and collect Maryland sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Comptroller of Maryland and collect Maryland sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You do not need to register with the Comptroller of Maryland if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Comptroller for more information.

You do not need to register with the Comptroller of Maryland if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Comptroller for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Comptroller and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Comptroller and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the Comptroller for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the Comptroller for more information. Learn more in Tax Alert 09-19 and here.

Massachusetts Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in taxable or exempt sales of tangible personal property or services in Massachusetts during the current or previous taxble year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a collecting marketplace

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Massachusetts sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Massachusetts sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You may be required to register with the DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the DOR for more information.

You may be required to register with the DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the DOR for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Michigan Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

January 1, 2020

Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in taxable or non-taxable sales or at least 200 transactions in the state in the previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include direct sales and sales made through a marketplace

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Michigan Department of Treasury (DOT) and collect Michigan sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Michigan Department of Treasury (DOT) and collect Michigan sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register and collect Michigan sales tax, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re not required to register and collect Michigan sales tax, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Michigan DOT and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Michigan DOT and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You're not required to register; contact the Michigan DOT for more information.

You're not required to register; contact the Michigan DOT for more information. Learn more here and here.

Minnesota Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2018; amended effective October 1, 2019

Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions of retail sales in the state during a period of 12 consecutive months; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include sales made through a collecting marketplace

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Minnesota sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Minnesota sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register and collect Minnesota sales tax, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re not required to register and collect Minnesota sales tax, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Minnesota DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Minnesota DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Minnesota DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Minnesota DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Mississippi Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2020 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $250,000 in sales in the state in any consecutive 12-month period (full details here). When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include direct sales but not sales made through a collecting marketplace

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Mississippi sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Mississippi sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register and collect Mississippi sales tax, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re not required to register and collect Mississippi sales tax, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Mississippi DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Mississippi DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Mississippi DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Mississippi DOR for more information. Learn more here and here.

Missouri Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

January 1, 2023 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross receipts from taxable sales of tangible personal property delivered into Missouri in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. The Missouri Department of Revenue has yet to announce how to calculate the threshold. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Missouri sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Details TBD.

You’re required to register with the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Missouri sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Details TBD. Remote marketplace seller: You may be required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Details TBD.

You may be required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Details TBD. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Missouri DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. Details TBD.

You’re required to register with the Missouri DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. Details TBD. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register with the Missouri DOR. Details TBD.

You may be required to register with the Missouri DOR. Details TBD. Learn more here.

Nebraska Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

April 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross sales or at least 200 separate transactions into Nebraska in the current or previous calendar year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include sales made through a collecting marketplace

Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Nebraska Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Nebraska sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You must report all sales but may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Nebraska Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Nebraska sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register and collect Nebraska sales tax if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You must report all sales but may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register and collect Nebraska sales tax if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Nebraska DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. You must report all sales but may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Nebraska DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the Nebraska DOR. You must report all sales but may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Nebraska DOR. Learn more here.

Nevada Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross sales or at least 200 transactions into Nevada in the current or prior calendar year. Currently, remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. The state has yet to clarify whether marketplace sellers should include or exclude marketplace sales in their threshold count as of October 1, 2019. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Nevada Department of Taxation and collect Nevada sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Nevada Department of Taxation and collect Nevada sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You may be required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold, even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Nevada Department of Taxation for more information.

You may be required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold, even if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s); contact the Nevada Department of Taxation for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Nevada Department of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Nevada Department of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Nevada Department of Taxation for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Nevada Department of Taxation for more information. Learn more here.

New Jersey Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

November 1, 2018 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross receipts from New Jersey sales or at least 200 transactions into the state in the current or prior calendar year. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the New Jersey Division of Taxation and collect New Jersey sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the New Jersey Division of Taxation and collect New Jersey sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register and collect New Jersey sales tax if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You may request to be placed on a non-reporting basis for sales tax.

You’re required to register and collect New Jersey sales tax if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the New Jersey Division of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the New Jersey Division of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the New Jersey Division of Taxation for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the New Jersey Division of Taxation for more information. Learn more here.

New Mexico Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

At least $100,000 in total taxable gross receipts in New Mexico in the previous calendar year. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD) and collect New Mexico use tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You must report all sales but may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD) and collect New Mexico use tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the New Mexico TRD if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the New Mexico TRD if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the New Mexico TRD and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. You must report all sales but may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the New Mexico TRD and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the New Mexico TRD for more information. You may take a deduction for sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register; contact the New Mexico TRD for more information. Learn more here.

New York Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

June 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $500,000 in gross receipts and more than 100 sales of tangible personal property in New York in the previous four sales tax quarters. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here.

Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the New York Department of Taxation and Finance and collect New York sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the New York Department of Taxation and Finance and collect New York sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the New York Department of Taxation and Finance for more information.

You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the New York Department of Taxation and Finance for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Department of Taxation and Finance and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Department of Taxation and Finance and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the New York Department of Taxation and Finance for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the New York Department of Taxation and Finance for more information. Learn more here.

North Carolina Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

February 1, 2020 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross sales or more than 200 separate transactions in North Carolina in the previous or current calendar year. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here.

Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the North Carolina Department of Revenue and collect Nort Carolina sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the North Carolina Department of Revenue and collect Nort Carolina sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You may be required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the North Carolina Department of Revenue for more information.

You may be required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the North Carolina Department of Revenue for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Department of Revenue and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Department of Revenue and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the Department of Revenue for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the Department of Revenue for more information. Learn more here.

North Dakota Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in taxable sales in North Dakota in the current or previous calendar year. Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold unless the marketplace is collecting on their behalf. Marketplace facilitators include all taxable sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner and collect North Dakota sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner and collect North Dakota sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s), even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner for more information.

You’re not required to register if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s), even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Office of State Tax Commissioner and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Office of State Tax Commissioner and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner for more information. Learn more here.

Ohio Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

September 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

Gross sales of more than $100,000 or 200 transactions in Ohio in the current or previous calendar year. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace (direct and third-party) when calculating the threshold. Marketplace sellers also include direct and marketplace sales in the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Ohio Department of Taxation and collect Ohio sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Ohio Department of Taxation and collect Ohio sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You're not required to register if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s), even if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You're not required to register if you only sell through a collecting marketplace(s), even if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Ohio Department of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Ohio Department of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the Ohio Department of Taxation for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the Ohio Department of Taxation for more information. The marketplace facilitator: A marketplace facilitator should have a seller's use tax account for its own sales to Ohio consumers and a separate seller's use tax account for third-party sales.

A marketplace facilitator should have a seller's use tax account for its own sales to Ohio consumers and a separate seller's use tax account for third-party sales. Learn more here and here.

Oklahoma Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2018 Economic nexus threshold:

For remote sellers, at least $100,000 in aggregate sales of tangible personal property in Oklahoma in the current or preceding calendar year. Prior to November 1, 2019, remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. As of November 1, 2019, remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace that collects on their behalf. Marketplace facilitators include all taxable sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Note: Marketplace facilitators with at least $10,000 in aggregate sales of tangible personal property in Oklahoma during the immediately preceding 12-month calendar period must file an election with the Oklahoma Tax Commission to either collect and remit sales tax or comply with notice and reporting requirements for non-collecting sellers. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and collect Oklahoma sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and collect Oklahoma sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Oklahoma Tax Commission for more information.

You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Oklahoma Tax Commission for more information. In-state multichannel seller : You’re required to register with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

: You’re required to register with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator; contact the Oklahoma Tax Commission for more information.

You’re required to register and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator; contact the Oklahoma Tax Commission for more information. Learn more here and here.

Pennsylvania Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

April 1, 2018; updated effective July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross sales in Pennsylvania in the previous 12 months. Remote sellers should include sales made through a non-collecting marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales, leases, and deliveries of tangible personal property and all sales of services made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Note: Through June 30, 2019, remote marketplace facilitators with at least $10,000 in taxable sales in Pennsylvania must make an election to register to collect and remit sales tax on all sales into Pennsylvania or comply with notice and reporting requirements for non-collecting sellers. Effective July 1, 2019, the non-collecting seller use reporting option is not available to marketplace facilitators that cross the $100,000 economic nexus threshold. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Pennsylvania sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Pennsylvania sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Pennsylvania DOR for more information.

You’re not required to register, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Pennsylvania DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Pennsylvania DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Pennsylvania DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re not required to register. If you already have a license, report your gross sales and “0” for taxable — unless you start selling outside the marketplace(s); contact the Pennsylvania DOR for more information.

You’re not required to register. If you already have a license, report your gross sales and “0” for taxable — unless you start selling outside the marketplace(s); contact the Pennsylvania DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Puerto Rico Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

August January 1, 2020; economic nexus as of January 1, 2021 Economic nexus threshold:



Total gross sales in the state of at least $100,000 or 200 separate transactions during the seller's accounting year; full details here. When calculating the threshold: Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace, including sales by related parties and marketplace sellers.

Marketplace sellers should exclude sales made through a collecting marketplace. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department and collect Puerto Rico sales tax on your direct sales if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department and collect Puerto Rico sales tax on your direct sales if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register if the marketplace facilitator collects and remits Puerto Rico sales tax on your behalf.

You’re not required to register if the marketplace facilitator collects and remits Puerto Rico sales tax on your behalf. In-state multichannel seller: You're required to register with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You're required to register with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You may be required to register; contact the Puerto Rico Treasury Department for more information.

You may be required to register; contact the Puerto Rico Treasury Department for more information. Learn more here.

Rhode Island Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

August 17, 2017; new requirements as of July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:



Gross revenue of at least $100,000 or at least 200 transactions in the immediately preceding calendar year. Remote sellers should include sales made through non-collecting and collecting marketplaces when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all taxable sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Note:

Marketplace facilitators and remote sellers meeting the economic nexus threshold in Rhode Island may opt to comply with non-collecting seller use tax reporting requirements rather than collect and remit sales tax through June 30, 2019. Effective July 1, 2019, the non-collecting seller use tax reporting option is eliminated for business that cross the economic nexus threshold. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation and collect Rhode Island sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You may exclude from your returns sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation and collect Rhode Island sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold department; contact the Rhode Island Division of Taxation for more information. You may exclude from your returns sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold department; contact the Rhode Island Division of Taxation for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. You may exclude from your returns sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Rhode Island Division of Taxation for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Rhode Island Division of Taxation for more information. Learn more here.

South Carolina Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

April 26, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:



More than $100,000 in sales into South Carolina in the current or previous calendar year. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all taxable sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the South Carolina Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect South Carolina sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You may exclude from your returns sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the South Carolina Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect South Carolina sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the South Carolina DOR for more information.

You’re not required to register, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the South Carolina DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the South Carolina DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. You may exclude from your returns sales on which tax was collected by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the South Carolina DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the South Carolina DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the South Carolina DOR for more information. Learn more here.

South Dakota Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

March 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

For remote sellers, more than $100,000 in gross sales or at least 200 transactions in South Dakota in the current or previous calendar year (specific rules apply to marketplace providers). Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all taxable sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect South Dakota sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Sales made through a collecting marketplace should be treated as sales for resale.

You’re required to register South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect South Dakota sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You're required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You have the option of completing an affidavit stating that you only sell through a marketplace provider(s), which would allow you to have an active sales tax license but no requirement to file returns; contact the South Dakota DOR for more information.

You're required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold. You have the option of completing an affidavit stating that you only sell through a marketplace provider(s), which would allow you to have an active sales tax license but no requirement to file returns; contact the South Dakota DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the South Dakota DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. Sales made through a collecting marketplace should be treated as sales for resale.

You’re required to register with the South Dakota DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the South Dakota DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the South Dakota DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Tennessee Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2020 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $500,000 in retail sales to Tennessee customers in the previous or current calendar year through September 30, 2020 (threshold changes to $100,000 effective October 1, 2020) full details here. When calculating the threshold: Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace through September 30, 2020, but exclude sales made through a marketplace starting October 1, 2020

Marketplace facilitators should include all sales made through the marketplace (except sales for resale) starting October 1, 2020 Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register and collect Tennessee sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register and collect Tennessee sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: Starting October 1, 2020, you're not required to register with the state, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Tennessee Department of Revenue (DOR) for more information.

Starting October 1, 2020, you're not required to register with the state, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Tennessee Department of Revenue (DOR) for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the DOR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the DOR for more information. Learn more here.

Texas Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $500,000 in gross revenue in Texas in the current or previous calendar year. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold; Marketplace facilitators don’t need to calculate the threshold — they all have to collect and remit tax on third-party sales; full details here.

Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and collect Texas use tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and collect Texas use tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Texas Comptroller for more information. You may request to file annual returns.

You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Texas Comptroller for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Texas Comptroller and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Texas Comptroller and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Texas Comptroller for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Texas Comptroller for more information. You may have franchise tax obligations after economic nexus for franchise tax takes effect on October 1, 2019.

Learn more here.

Utah Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

October 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 or more transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year. Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here.

Registration requirements:: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Utah State Tax Commission and collect Utah sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Utah State Tax Commission and collect Utah sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Utah State Tax Commission for more information.

You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Utah State Tax Commission for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Utah State Tax Commission and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Utah State Tax Commission and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Utah State Tax Commission for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Utah State Tax Commission for more information. Learn more here.

Vermont Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

June 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:



More than $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 or more transactions in Vermont during any prior 12-month period. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include only sales facilitated through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Vermont Department of Taxes and collect Vermont sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Vermont Department of Taxes and collect Vermont sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Vermont Department of Taxes for more information.

You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Vermont Department of Taxes for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Vermont Department of Taxes and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Vermont Department of Taxes and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Vermont Department of Taxes for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Vermont Department of Taxes for more information. Learn more here.

Virginia Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 or more transactions in Virginia in the current or previous calendar year. Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Virginia Department of Taxation and collect Virginia sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Virginia Department of Taxation and collect Virginia sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Virginia Department of Taxation for more information. After filing the last returns covering sales made through a marketplace(s), mark yourself as no longer liable for sales tax on Form R-3 (or online).

You’re required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Virginia Department of Taxation for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Virginia Department of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Virginia Department of Taxation and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Virginia Department of Taxation for more information. After filing the last returns covering sales made through a marketplace(s), mark yourself as no longer liable for sales tax on Form R-3 (or online). You may update your account so you can continue using your sales tax exemption certificates.

You’re required to register; contact the Virginia Department of Taxation for more information. Learn more here.

Washington Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

January 1, 2018; new requirements as of October 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in retail sales delivered into Washington in the current or previous calendar year. The threshold changes to more than $100,000 in cumulative gross income in Washington as of January 1, 2020. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Note:

Through June 30, 2019, remote marketplace facilitators and remote sellers with between $10,000 and $100,000 in taxable sales in Washington must make an election to register to collect and remit Washington sales tax or comply with notice and reporting requirements for non-collecting sellers. Effective July 1, 2019, the non-collecting seller use reporting option is eliminated. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Washington Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Washington sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. For sales made through a collecting marketplace, take the deduction “Retail Sales Tax Collected by Facilitator.”

You’re required to register with the Washington Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Washington sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the Washington DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold. For sales made through a collecting marketplace, take the deduction “Retail Sales Tax Collected by Facilitator.”

You’re required to register with the Washington DOR if you cross the economic nexus threshold. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Washington DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. For sales made through a collecting marketplace, take the deduction “Retail Sales Tax Collected by Facilitator.”

You’re required to register with the Washington DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register with the Washington DOR. For sales made through a collecting marketplace, take the deduction “Retail Sales Tax Collected by Facilitator.”

You’re required to register with the Washington DOR. Marketplaces will have to collect any other applicable taxes on behalf of marketplace sellers effective January 1, 2020.

Learn more here.

Washington, D.C. Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

April 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:



More than $100,000 in gross sales or at least 200 transactions into the district in the current or prior calendar year. Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Washington, D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) and collect district sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Washington, D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) and collect district sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re required to register and collect district sales tax if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Washington, D.C. OTR for more information.

You’re required to register and collect district sales tax if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Washington, D.C. OTR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Washington, D.C. OTR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Washington, D.C. OTR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Washington, D.C. OTR for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Washington, D.C. OTR for more information. Learn more.

West Virginia Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:



More than $100,000 in gross revenue or at least 200 transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year. Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the West Virginia State Tax Department and collect West Virginia sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the West Virginia State Tax Department and collect West Virginia sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the West Virginia State Tax Department for more information.

You’re not required to register, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the West Virginia State Tax Department for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the West Virginia State Tax Department and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the West Virginia State Tax Department and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the West Virginia State Tax Department for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the West Virginia State Tax Department for more information. Learn more here.

Wisconsin Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

January 1, 2020 Economic nexus threshold:



More than $100,000 in gross revenue in the state in the current or previous calendar year (a transactions threshold was eliminated effective February 20, 2021). Remote sellers should include sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold; full details here. Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and collect Wisconsin sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and collect Wisconsin sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for more information.

You’re not required to register, even if you cross the economic nexus threshold; contact the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re required to register; contact the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for more information.

You’re required to register; contact the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for more information. Learn more here.

Wyoming Marketplace facilitator law enforcement date:

July 1, 2019 Economic nexus threshold:

More than $100,000 in gross sales in Wyoming or 200 transactions in the current or preceding calendar year. Remote sellers should exclude sales made through a marketplace when calculating the threshold. Marketplace facilitators include all sales made through the marketplace when calculating the threshold full details here.

Registration requirements: Remote multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Wyoming Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Wyoming sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold.

You’re required to register with the Wyoming Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect Wyoming sales tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator if you cross the economic nexus threshold. Remote marketplace seller: You’re not required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold so long as the marketplace facilitator has licensed with the Wyoming DOR for the collection and remittance of sales tax on sales made through their platform; contact the Wyoming DOR for more information.

You’re not required to register if you cross the economic nexus threshold so long as the marketplace facilitator has licensed with the Wyoming DOR for the collection and remittance of sales tax on sales made through their platform; contact the Wyoming DOR for more information. In-state multichannel seller: You’re required to register with the Wyoming DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator.

You’re required to register with the Wyoming DOR and collect tax on sales not taxed by a marketplace facilitator. In-state marketplace seller: You’re not required to register; contact the Wyoming Department of Revenue for more information.

You’re not required to register; contact the Wyoming Department of Revenue for more information. Learn more here.

