Avalara Returns for Small Business starts at $19 per month.
Sync transactions from your system or import them in bulk*
Pay a set monthly subscription fee instead of being charged per transaction
Create print-ready returns in a few clicks
*Sales tax calculation of transaction data requires an Avalara AvaTax subscription.
Yes. Your subscription fee stays the same no matter how many sales you make each month.
You’ll be billed at the end of the calendar month in which the returns were filed.
You can choose not to renew your Returns for Small Business subscription at any point with 30 days’ notice.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Returns for Small Business was designed to work seamlessly with AvaTax. It will sync data from your automated tax calculations into your returns filing.
Yes. The solution accounts for merchandise returns from prior filing periods without requiring an amended return.
Returns for Small Business also handles your nontaxable items and exempt sales so you don’t pay more (or less) than you need to.
Yes. With electronic filing (where available), returns are filed directly with the government electronically by Avalara.
This eliminates the need to spend time mailing paper returns or navigating department of revenue websites.
Tracking economic nexus and monitoring your threshold can be tricky. Thankfully there are tools available, like the economic nexus heatmap with Returns for Small Business, to help you stay on top of sales tax obligations.
Yes. DAVO by Avalara connects with many popular POS systems to help you file and pay your sales tax. It’s ideal for small, non-ecommerce businesses.
Yes. Prior to filing, review your return in the same state-approved form you’re already familiar with.
Yes. You can easily edit and make adjustments to your sales data after it’s been synced.
Economic nexus is a sales tax obligation that’s triggered when a remote seller with no physical presence in a state meets or exceeds a certain number of sales or monetary amount in that state (also known as your economic nexus threshold).
Use our state-by-state guide to economic nexus to learn how it works in your state, and how it might impact your business.
When you trigger economic nexus, either by reaching a certain number of transactions or a specific dollar amount, you’ll be required to pay sales tax to the jurisdiction where you have nexus.
You may need to file in multiple states depending on where you have sales and have triggered nexus. Returns for Small Business can help you identify where you’ve reached nexus and help you automate preparation and filing for your sales tax returns.
Yes, provided you’re using the POS system from a physical location, the exact sales tax collected can be held aside by our secure tax holding account every day. Check out DAVO by Avalara to learn how.
Save time and reduce sales tax return stress
See how sales tax return software can change the way you prepare and file your returns.
