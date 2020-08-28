AVALARA RETURNS FOR SMALL BUSINESS

Sales tax made easy. Track where you owe, and file with a click.

Sales tax return software automates the returns process to help save time and money.

Buy now
AVALARA RETURNS FOR SMALL BUSINESS

Sales tax made easy. Track where you owe, and file with a click.

Sales tax return software automates the returns process to help save time and money.

Buy now

How it works

Fast and easy cloud-based sales tax return software for small businesses

Watch the demo
STEP

01

Connect with the systems you already use

Integrate with existing systems like Amazon, BigCommerce, Etsy, Shopify, Walmart, and more.

Using a system you don’t see here? We’re adding new integrations all the time. Right now, you can use our easy upload tool to add your data as a .csv file.

Collect and upload your returns

Get a complete picture of your tax liability by collecting data from all your systems and channels.

Receive alerts for any potential errors.

STEP

02

STEP

03

Track thresholds and know when you’re nearing nexus

Track when you’re approaching or have triggered sales tax obligations when states light up on the map.

Improve compliance and reduce risk with nexus alerts.

File returns and access records quickly and easily

Use a single dashboard to access filing schedules and rules for every jurisdiction where you file.

Manage all your filing entities and users from a single account.

Find the help you need with our extensive self-service support center.

STEP

04

STEP

01

Connect with the systems you already use

Integrate with existing systems like Amazon, BigCommerce, Etsy, Shopify, Walmart, and more.

Using a system you don’t see here? We’re adding new integrations all the time. Right now, you can use our easy upload tool to add your data as a .csv file.

STEP

02

Collect and upload your returns

Get a complete picture of your tax liability by collecting data from all your systems and channels.

Receive alerts for any potential errors.

STEP

03

Track thresholds and know when you’re nearing nexus

Track when you’re approaching or have triggered sales tax obligations when states light up on the map.

Improve compliance and reduce risk with nexus alerts.

STEP

04

File returns and access records quickly and easily

Use a single dashboard to access filing schedules and rules for every jurisdiction where you file.

Manage all your filing entities and users from a single account.

Find the help you need with our extensive self-service support center.

PRICING

Avalara Returns for Small Business starts at $19 per month.

Sync transactions from your system or import them in bulk*

Pay a set monthly subscription fee instead of being charged per transaction

Create print-ready returns in a few clicks

*Sales tax calculation of transaction data requires an Avalara  AvaTax subscription.

Buy now
Explore Avalara Returns

Yes. Your subscription fee stays the same no matter how many sales you make each month.

You’ll be billed at the end of the calendar month in which the returns were filed.

You can choose not to renew your Returns for Small Business subscription at any point with 30 days’ notice.

PRICING

Avalara Returns for Small Business starts at $19 per month.

Sync transactions from your system or import them in bulk*

Pay a set monthly subscription fee instead of being charged per transaction

Create print-ready returns in a few clicks

*Sales tax calculation of transaction data requires an Avalara  AvaTax subscription.

Buy now
Explore Avalara Returns

Yes. Your subscription fee stays the same no matter how many sales you make each month.

You’ll be billed at the end of the calendar month in which the returns were filed.

You can choose not to renew your Returns for Small Business subscription at any point with 30 days’ notice.

Trusted by

CONSULTING SERVICES

Tax challenges

  • Compliance risk
  • Tax complexity

Results

  • Increased compliance
  • Tax expertise
Read the Oasis Solutions story
RETAIL AND ECOMMERCE

Tax challenges

  • Company growth
  • Tax complexity
  • Process inefficiency
  • Compliance risk

Results

  • Increased compliance
  • Improved processes
  • Enabled growth
  • Employee satisfaction
  • Cost savings
Read the Thread Wallets story
RETAIL AND ECOMMERCE

Tax challenges

  • Compliance risk
  • Company growth
  • Tax complexity

Results

  • Improved processes
  • Increased compliance
Read the Boll & Branch story

Frequently asked questions

Yes. Returns for Small Business was designed to work seamlessly with AvaTax. It will sync data from your automated tax calculations into your returns filing.

Yes. The solution accounts for merchandise returns from prior filing periods without requiring an amended return.

Returns for Small Business also handles your nontaxable items and exempt sales so you don’t pay more (or less) than you need to.

Yes. With electronic filing (where available), returns are filed directly with the government electronically by Avalara.

This eliminates the need to spend time mailing paper returns or navigating department of revenue websites.

Tracking economic nexus and monitoring your threshold can be tricky. Thankfully there are tools available, like the economic nexus heatmap with Returns for Small Business, to help you stay on top of sales tax obligations.

Yes. DAVO by Avalara connects with many popular POS systems to help you file and pay your sales tax. It’s ideal for small, non-ecommerce businesses.

Yes. Prior to filing, review your return in the same state-approved form you’re already familiar with.

Yes. You can easily edit and make adjustments to your sales data after it’s been synced.

Economic nexus is a sales tax obligation that’s triggered when a remote seller with no physical presence in a state meets or exceeds a certain number of sales or monetary amount in that state (also known as your economic nexus threshold).

Use our state-by-state guide to economic nexus to learn how it works in your state, and how it might impact your business.

When you trigger economic nexus, either by reaching a certain number of transactions or a specific dollar amount, you’ll be required to pay sales tax to the jurisdiction where you have nexus.

You may need to file in multiple states depending on where you have sales and have triggered nexus. Returns for Small Business can help you identify where you’ve reached nexus and help you automate preparation and filing for your sales tax returns.

Yes, provided you’re using the POS system from a physical location, the exact sales tax collected can be held aside by our secure tax holding account every day. Check out DAVO by Avalara to learn how.

More to explore

Have a physical business location and use a POS system?

DAVO by Avalara integrates with your existing POS system to help you automate sales tax returns — from collecting to filing to paying — on time and in full.
Still have questions about returns?

Our small business FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about returns and other tax topics.

Save time and reduce sales tax return stress

See how sales tax return software can change the way you prepare and file your returns.

Get started

Buy now
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat

Save time and reduce sales tax return stress

See how sales tax return software can change the way you prepare and file your returns.

Get started

Buy now
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat