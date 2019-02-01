The Virginia (VA) state sales tax rate is currently 4.3%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 7%.

Tax is imposed on the retail sale, lease or rental of tangible personal property in Virginia, or the use or consumption of tangible personal property in Virginia. Numerous services are also subject to sales and use tax.

Marketplace facilitators who contract with a marketplace seller to facilitate the sale of their products in Virginia through a physical or electronic marketplace such as Amazon or Etsy and have more than $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 or more transactions in the commonwealth must collect and remit sales and use tax on all marketplace transactions.

The threshold refers to all Virginia sales made through the marketplace — its own and third-party sales. Marketplace facilitators may obtain a waiver from the collection requirement for a marketplace seller that already has nexus with Virginia, or that establishes economic nexus after July 1, 2019.

