All state rates > Arkansas sales tax rates

Arkansas sales tax rates updated monthly

Get a quick rate range 

Arkansas state sales tax rate range

6.5-11.5%
Base state sales tax rate 6.5%
Local rate range 0%-5%
Total rate range 6.5%-11.5%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
- Or -
Use my current location

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Rate icon

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

Arkansas sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

$

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Arkansas cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Little Rock

Fort Smith

Fayetteville

Springdale

Jonesboro

North Little Rock

Conway

Rogers

Pine Bluff

Bentonville

Hot Springs

Benton

Texarkana

Sherwood

Jacksonville

Russellville

Bella Vista

West Memphis

Paragould

Cabot

Searcy

Van Buren

El Dorado

Maumelle

Bryant

Blytheville

Siloam Springs

Harrison

Hot Springs Village

All Arkansas city rates

Pulaski County

Benton County

Washington County

Sebastian County

Faulkner County

Saline County

Craighead County

Garland County

Jefferson County

White County

Lonoke County

Crawford County

Pope County

Crittenden County

Mississippi County

Miller County

Greene County

Union County

Baxter County

Boone County

Carroll County

Cleburne County

Johnson County

Poinsett County

Columbia County

Clark County

Logan County

Logan County

Ashley County

All Arkansas county rates

Arkansas sales tax details

The Arkansas (AR) state sales tax rate is currently 6.5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 11.50%.

Sales tax is a tax paid to a governing body (state or local) for the sale of certain goods and services. First enacted in the United States in 1921, sales tax dates back to ancient Egyptian times where paintings depict the collection of tax on commodities. Arkansas first adopted a general state sales tax in 1935. Since that time, the rate has risen to 6.5%.

As a business owner selling taxable goods or services, you act as an agent of the state of Arkansas by collecting sales tax from purchasers and passing it along to the Department of Finance. This is an important point worth emphasizing. Any sales tax collected from residents belongs to the Department of Finance. As a business owner, it is your responsibility to manange the sales tax you collect to remain in compliance with state laws and avoid penalties and interest.

Arkansas sales tax resources

Arkansas sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Arkansas sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

