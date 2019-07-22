The Arkansas (AR) state sales tax rate is currently 6.5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 11.50%.

Sales tax is a tax paid to a governing body (state or local) for the sale of certain goods and services. First enacted in the United States in 1921, sales tax dates back to ancient Egyptian times where paintings depict the collection of tax on commodities. Arkansas first adopted a general state sales tax in 1935. Since that time, the rate has risen to 6.5%.



As a business owner selling taxable goods or services, you act as an agent of the state of Arkansas by collecting sales tax from purchasers and passing it along to the Department of Finance. This is an important point worth emphasizing. Any sales tax collected from residents belongs to the Department of Finance. As a business owner, it is your responsibility to manange the sales tax you collect to remain in compliance with state laws and avoid penalties and interest.