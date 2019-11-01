The Nevada (NV) state sales tax rate is currently 4.6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.265%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Nevada are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Nevada sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Effective October 1, 2019, all marketplace providers are required to collect tax on behalf of sellers in Nevada if, in the current or immediately preceding calendar year, it had cumulative gross receipts exceeding $100,000 from retail sales made or facilitated to customers in Nevada, or made or facilitated at least 200 separate retail sales transactions in the current or preceding calendar year. A marketplace and a seller can agree, in writing, to have the seller collect the tax due instead.

All businesses that sell, transfer, barter, license, lease, rent, use or otherwise consume taxable tangible personal property in Nevada are required to register with the state and collect and remit sales tax. Providers of many services required to complete the sale of taxable tangible personal property must also register and collect.