Wyoming state sales tax rate range

4-6%
Base state sales tax rate 4%
Local sales tax range 0%-2%
Total rate range 4%-6%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Wyoming sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Wyoming cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Cheyenne

Casper

Laramie

Gillette

Rock Springs

Sheridan

Green River

Evanston

Riverton

Jackson

Cody

Rawlins

Lander

Torrington

Powell

Douglas

Worland

Buffalo

Wheatland

Mills

Thermopolis

Kemmerer

Glenrock

Evansville

Bar Nunn

Lyman

Afton

Saratoga

Wright

Laramie County

Natrona County

Campbell County

Sweetwater County

Fremont County

Albany County

Sheridan County

Park County

Teton County

Uinta County

Lincoln County

Carbon County

Converse County

Goshen County

Platte County

Johnson County

Washakie County

Crook County

Hot Springs County

Wyoming sales tax details

The Wyoming (WY) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 6%.

Prescription drugs and groceries are exempt from sales tax. The use tax is the same rate as the tax rate of the county where the purchaser resides.

Wyoming was listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees due to the low sales tax rate and a cap of no more than 1% more that can be added by local jurisdictions. Property taxes are only levied on 9.5% of the assessed value of the home.

Candy is considered food and is generally exempt unless sold from a vending machine. Candy from a vending machine is considered to be designed for immediate consumption and is therefore taxable.

Wyoming is a member of the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST). Avalara is a Certified Service Provider (CSP) for SST.

Wyoming imposes sales tax on the retail sale or lease of tangible personal property, admissions fees, and some services. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Wyoming encourages businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.

Wyoming sales tax resources

Wyoming sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Wyoming sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

