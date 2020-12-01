The Wyoming (WY) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 6%.

Prescription drugs and groceries are exempt from sales tax. The use tax is the same rate as the tax rate of the county where the purchaser resides.



Wyoming was listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees due to the low sales tax rate and a cap of no more than 1% more that can be added by local jurisdictions. Property taxes are only levied on 9.5% of the assessed value of the home.



Candy is considered food and is generally exempt unless sold from a vending machine. Candy from a vending machine is considered to be designed for immediate consumption and is therefore taxable.



Wyoming is a member of the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST). Avalara is a Certified Service Provider (CSP) for SST.



Wyoming imposes sales tax on the retail sale or lease of tangible personal property, admissions fees, and some services. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Wyoming encourages businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.