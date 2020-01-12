All state rates > Wyoming sales tax rates > Wyoming state guide Wyoming state guide

Sales tax 101

Sales tax is a tax paid to a governing body (state or local) on the sale of certain goods and services. Wyoming first adopted a general state sales tax in 1935, and since that time, the rate has risen to 4%. On top of the state sales tax, there may be one or more local sales taxes, as well as one or more special district taxes, each of which can range between 0% and 2%. Currently, combined sales tax rates in Wyoming range from 4% to 6%, depending on the location of the sale. As a business owner selling taxable goods or services, you act as an agent of the state of Wyoming by collecting tax from purchasers and passing it along to the appropriate tax authority. Sales and use tax in Wyoming is administered by the Wyoming Department of Revenue (DOR). Any sales tax collected from customers belongs to the state of Wyoming, not you. It’s your responsibility to manage the taxes you collect to remain in compliance with state and local laws. Failure to do so can lead to penalties and interest charges.

When you need to collect Wyoming sales tax

In Wyoming, sales tax is levied on the sale of tangible goods and some services. The tax is collected by the seller and remitted to state tax authorities. The seller acts as a de facto collector. To help you determine whether you need to collect sales tax in Wyoming, start by answering these three questions: Do you have nexus in Wyoming? Are you selling taxable goods or services to Wyoming residents? Are your buyers required to pay sales tax? If the answer to all three questions is yes, you’re required to register with the state tax authority, collect the correct amount of sales tax per sale, file returns, and remit to the state.

Failure to collect Wyoming sales tax

If you meet the criteria for collecting sales tax and choose not to, you’ll be held responsible for the tax due, plus applicable penalties and interest. It’s extremely important to set up tax collection at the point of sale — it’s near impossible to collect sales tax from customers after a transaction is complete.



Learn about sales tax automation Introducing our Sales Tax Automation 101 series. The first installment covers the basics of sales tax automation: what it is and how it can help your business.

Sales tax nexus

The need to collect sales tax in Wyoming is predicated on having a significant connection with the state. This is a concept known as nexus. Nexus is a Latin word that means "to bind or tie," and it’s the deciding factor for whether the state has the legal authority to require your business to collect, file, and remit sales tax.

Nexus triggers

Sales tax nexus in all states used to be limited to physical presence: A state could require a business to register and collect and remit sales tax only if it had a physical presence in the state, such as employees or an office, retail store, or warehouse. In June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. States are now free to tax businesses based on their economic and virtual connections to the state, or economic nexus.

While physical presence still triggers a sales tax collection obligation in Wyoming, it’s now possible for out-of-state sellers to have sales tax nexus with Wyoming.



Out-of-state sellers

Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in a state may establish sales tax nexus in the following ways: Affiliate nexus : Having ties to businesses or affiliates in Wyoming. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the design and development of tangible personal property (goods) sold by the remote retailer, or solicitation of sales of goods on behalf of the retailer.

Click-through nexus : Having an agreement to reward a person(s) in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers of goods through an internet link, website, or otherwise. At this time, Wyoming has not enacted a click-through nexus law.

Economic nexus : Having a certain amount of economic activity in the state. For sales made on and after February 1, 2019, a remote seller must register with the state then collect and remit Wyoming sales tax if the remote seller meets either of the following criteria (the economic thresholds) in the state: More than $100,000 in gross sales during the current or previous calendar year; or

At least 200 transactions of taxable and exempt property and services Inventory in the state : Storing property for sale in the state. This includes merchandise owned by Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) merchants and stored in Wyoming in a warehouse owned or operated by Amazon.

Marketplace sales : Making sales through a marketplace. Effective July 1, 2019, marketplace facilitators with more than $100,000 in gross sales or at least 200 transactions in the state during the current or preceding calendar year are responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax on behalf of their marketplace sellers in Wyoming.

Trade shows : Attending conventions or trade shows in Wyoming. You may be liable for collecting and remitting Wyoming use tax on orders taken or sales made during Wyoming conventions or trade shows.

If you have sales tax nexus in Wyoming, you’re required to register with the Wyoming DOR and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax to the state.

For more information, see remote sellers information, HB 19, and Statutes Title 39.

Trailing nexus

Sales tax nexus can linger even after a retailer ceases the activities that caused it to be “engaged in business” in the state. This is known as trailing nexus. As of December 2019, Wyoming does not have an explicitly defined trailing nexus policy.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

If you’re an active Amazon seller and you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), you need to know where your inventory is stored and if its presence in a state will trigger nexus. FBA sellers can also download an Inventory Event Detail Report from Amazon Seller Central to identify inventory stored in Wyoming. If you sell taxable goods to Wyoming residents and have inventory stored in the state, you likely have nexus and an obligation to collect and remit tax. To begin to understand your unique nexus obligations, check out our free economic nexus tool or consult with a trusted tax advisor.



Sourcing sales tax in Wyoming: which rate to collect

In some states, sales tax rates, rules, and regulations are based on the location of the seller and the origin of the sale (origin-based sourcing). In others, sales tax is based on the location of the buyer and the destination of the sale (destination-based sourcing). Wyoming is a destination-based state. This means you’re responsible for applying the sales tax rate determined by the ship-to address on all taxable sales.

Getting registered

After determining you have sales tax nexus in Wyoming, you need to register with the proper state authority and collect, file, and remit sales tax to the state. We get a lot of questions about this and recognize it may be the most difficult hurdle for businesses to overcome. Avalara Licensing can help you obtain your Wyoming business license and sales tax registration.

How to register for a Wyoming seller's permit

You can register for a Wyoming seller’s permit online through the Wyoming DOR. To apply, you’ll need to provide the Wyoming DOR with certain information about your business, including but not limited to: Business name, address, and contact information

Federal EIN number

Date business activities began or will begin

Projected monthly sales

Projected monthly taxable sales

Products to be sold

Cost of registering for a Wyoming seller's permit

The cost to register for a sales tax license in Wyoming is $60.

Acquiring a registered business

You must register with the Wyoming Department of Revenue if you acquire an existing business in Wyoming. The state requires all registered businesses to have the current business owner’s name and contact information on file.

Streamlined Sales Tax (SST)

The Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA), or Streamlined Sales Tax (SST), is an effort by multiple states to simplify the administration and cost of sales and use tax for remote sellers. Remote sellers can register in multiple states at the same time through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS). Wyoming became a full member of the SST on January 1, 2008.

Collecting sales tax

Once you've successfully registered to collect Wyoming sales tax, you'll need to apply the correct rate to all taxable sales, remit sales tax, file timely returns with the Wyoming Department of Revenue, and keep excellent records. Here’s what you need to know to keep everything organized and in check. How you collect Wyoming sales tax is influenced by how you sell your goods: Brick-and-mortar store : Have a physical store? Brick-and-mortar point-of-sale solutions allow users to set the sales tax rate associated with the store location. New tax groups can then be created to allow for specific product tax rules. Hosted store : Hosted store solutions like Shopify and Squarespace offer integrated sales tax rate determination and collection. Hosted stores offer sellers a dashboard environment where Wyoming sales tax collection can be managed.

Marketplace : Marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy offer integrated sales tax rate determination and collection, usually for a fee. As with hosted stores, you can set things up from your seller dashboard and let your marketplace provider do most of the heavy lifting.

Mobile point of sale : Mobile point-of-sale systems like Square rely on GPS to determine sale location. The appropriate tax rate is then determined and applied to the order. Specific tax rules can be set within the system to allow for specific product tax rules.

Wyoming sales tax collection can be automated to make your life much easier. Avalara AvaTax seamlessly integrates with the business systems you already use to deliver sales and use tax calculations in real time.

Tax-exempt goods

Some goods are exempt from sales tax under Wyoming law. Examples include groceries purchased with food stamps, prescription medications, and most medical supplies. We recommend businesses review the laws and rules put forth by the Wyoming Department of Revenue to stay up to date on which goods are taxable and which are exempt, and under what conditions.



Tax-exempt customers

Some customers are exempt from paying sales tax under Wyoming law. Examples include government agencies, some nonprofit organizations, and merchants purchasing goods for resale. Sellers are required to collect a valid exemption or resale certificate from buyers to validate each exempt transaction.

Misplacing a sales tax exemption/resale certificate

Wyoming sales tax exemption and resale certificates are worth far more than the paper they’re written on. If you’re audited and cannot validate an exempt transaction, the Wyoming Department of Revenue may hold you responsible for the uncollected sales tax. In some cases, late fees and interest will be applied and can result in large, unexpected bills.

Sales tax holidays

Sales tax holidays exempt specific products from sales and use tax for a limited period, usually a weekend or a week. Approximately 17 states offer sales tax holidays every year. As of December 2019, however, there are no sales tax holidays in Wyoming.

Filing and remittance

You're registered with the Wyoming Department of Revenue and you've begun collecting sales tax. Remember, those tax dollars don't belong to you. As an agent of the state of Wyoming, your role is that of intermediary to transfer tax dollars from consumers to the tax authorities.

How to file

Once you’ve collected sales tax, you’re required to remit it to the Wyoming Department of Revenue by a certain date. The Wyoming Department of Revenue will then distribute it appropriately. Filing a Wyoming sales tax return is a two-step process comprised of submitting the required sales data (filing a return) and remitting the collected tax dollars (if any) to the Wyoming DOR. The filing process forces you to detail your total sales in the state, the amount of sales tax collected, and the location of each sale.

Online filing is generally recommended, but paper returns are acceptable.



Filing frequency

The Wyoming Department of Revenue will assign you a filing frequency. Typically, this is determined by the size or sales volume of your business. State governments generally ask larger businesses to file more frequently. See the filing due dates section for more information. Wyoming sales tax returns and payments must be remitted at the same time; both have the same due date.



Online filing

You may file directly with the Wyoming DOR by visiting their site and entering your transaction data manually. This is a free service, but preparing Wyoming sales tax returns can be time-consuming — especially for larger sellers.

Using a third party to file returns

To save time and avoid costly errors, many businesses outsource their sales and use tax filing to an accountant, bookkeeper, or sales tax automation company like Avalara. This is a normal business practice that can save business owners time and help them steer clear of costly mistakes due to inexperience and a lack of deep knowledge about Wyoming sales tax code. Avalara Returns for Small Business is an affordable third-party solution that helps business owners simplify the sales tax returns process and stay focused on growing their business. Learn how automating the sales tax returns process could help your business. See our offer to try Returns for Small Business free for up to 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

Filing when there are no sales

Once you have a Wyoming seller's permit, you’re required to file returns at the completion of each assigned collection period regardless of whether any sales tax was collected. When no sales tax was collected, you must file a "zero return.” Failure to submit a zero return can result in penalties and interest charges.



Closing a business

The Wyoming DOR requires all businesses to "close their books" by filing a final sales tax return. This also holds true for business owners selling or otherwise transferring ownership of their business.

Timely sales tax filing discount

Many states encourage the timely or early filing of sales and use tax returns with a timely filing discount. As of December 2019, the Wyoming DOR offers a discount of 1.95% on the first $6,250 and 1% on any remaining remittance. There is a maximum of $500 per filing period, per vendor.

Filing due dates

It's important to know the due dates associated with the filing frequency assigned to your business by the Wyoming Department of Revenue. This way you'll be prepared and can plan accordingly. Failure to file by the assigned date can lead to late fines and interest charges. The Wyoming DOR requires all sales tax filing to be completed by the last day of the month following the tax period. Below, we've grouped Wyoming sales tax filing due dates by filing frequency for your convenience. Due dates falling on a weekend or holiday are adjusted to the following business day.



Wyoming 2020 monthly filing due dates Reporting period Filing deadline January March 2, 2020 February March 31, 2020

March April 30, 2020

April June 1, 2020 May June 30, 2020

June July 31, 2020

July August 31, 2020

August September 30, 2020

September November 2, 2020 October November 30, 2020

November December 31, 2020

December February 1, 2021 Wyoming 2020 quarterly filing due dates Reporting period Filing deadline Q1 (January 1–March 31) April 30, 2020

Q2 (April 1–June 30) July 31, 2020

Q3 (July 1–September 30) November 2, 2020 Q4 (October 1–December 31) February 1, 2021 Wyoming 2020 annual filing due date Reporting period Filing deadline January 1–December 31 February 1, 2021

Late filing

Filing a Wyoming sales tax return late may result in a late filing penalty as well as interest on any outstanding tax due. For more information, refer to our section on penalties and interest. In the event a Wyoming sales tax filing deadline was missed due to circumstances beyond your control (e.g., weather, accident), the Wyoming DOR may grant you an extension. However, you may be asked to provide evidence supporting your claim.



Penalties and interest

Hopefully you don't need to worry about this section because you're filing and remitting Wyoming sales tax on time and without incident. However, in the real world, mistakes happen. If you miss a sales tax filing deadline, follow the saying, “better late than never,” and file your return as soon as possible. Failure to file returns and remit collected tax on time may result in penalties and interest charges, and the longer you wait to file, the greater the penalty and the greater the interest.

If you’re in the process of acquiring a business, it’s strongly recommended that you contact the Wyoming DOR and inquire about the current status of the potential acquisition. Once you've purchased the business, you’ll be held responsible for all outstanding Wyoming sales and use tax liability.



Shipping and handling

If you’re collecting sales tax from Wyoming residents, you’ll need to consider how to handle taxes on shipping and handling charges.

Taxable and exempt shipping charges