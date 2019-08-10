Chapter 1: The Basics

Sales tax is a complicated world. We’ve put together this series to give you the information you need to navigate the complexities of compliance, as well as the solutions offered through sales tax technology. In this chapter, we start at the beginning: what sales tax technology is and how it helps businesses like yours.

As companies move toward the productivity and responsiveness of digital transformation, they discover cloud-based sales tax technology can automate end-to-end sales tax processes for greater efficiency and improved accuracy.

These types of programs handle business registration, apply current tax rates for tens of thousands of jurisdictions (over 12,000 in the United States alone), simplify document management, and file returns. And because they integrate with existing ERP, accounting, and business systems, they can be installed with minimal resource allocation or downtime.

The implementation of sales tax technology can be compared to the transformation that occurred not too long ago with payroll. Once upon a time, employee hours were computed and paychecks were distributed manually. But automation dramatically simplified the process, and most companies wouldn’t dream of implementing manual payroll systems. Considering the complexity and legal liabilities of assessing and remitting sales tax for multiple tax authorities, the benefits of automating sales tax can be even more impactful.